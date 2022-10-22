A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy on Friday, October 21, 2022, ordered that any “hesitation” to comply with the direction would attract the proceedings for contempt of the Supreme Court against the erring officers. | Photo Credit: PTI

Don’t wait for complaints to act against hate speech, Supreme Court tells police

The Supreme Court on October 21 said it is “tragic what we have reduced religion to” in the 21st century and a “climate of hate prevails in the country”, while directing police and authorities to immediately and suo motu register cases against hate speech makers without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

January 6 panel issues subpoena to Donald Trump

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former President who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pakistan is out of FATF ‘grey list’ on terror funding

Four years after it was placed on the “grey list” and penalised with severe financial strictures by the Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan won a major reprieve on Friday, as the international watchdog on terror financing and money laundering agreed to remove Pakistan’s name from the list of countries under “increased monitoring”. Reacting to the decision, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan must continue to take “credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable” action against terror groups on its soil.

State governments cannot enter into broadcasting on their own: I&B Ministry

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday issued an advisory stating that no ministry or department of the governments at the Centre, States and Union Territories and their associated entities should enter into broadcasting or distribution of broadcasting activities in future.

Spend at least 5% of travel expenses on local products: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged countrymen to spend 5% of their travel expenditure on buying local goods produced by natives of the respective places they visit.

Modi’s frequent trips to Gujarat show that BJP is not in good shape, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should set up a camp office of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Gujarat, the Congress said on Friday while taking a dig at Mr. Modi’s frequent visits to his home State. The party also alleged that the BJP is campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls at taxpayers’ money by holding back-to-back programmes of the Prime Minister.

Over 30 lakh govt. officials will be trained in artificial intelligence by 2023: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on October 21 said more than 30 lakh Central and State government officials will be trained and exposed to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and blockchain by 2023 for effective governance and service delivery at the grassroots.

Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four months in jail for defying January 6 insurrection subpoena

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced on October 21 to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Indonesia child deaths blamed on syrups rise to 133

The number of child deaths from acute kidney injuries in Indonesia has risen to 133, the health minister said Friday, attributing the fatalities to harmful substances found in medicinal syrups. Indonesia saw a spike in acute kidney injury (AKI) cases this year, prompting a probe and ban on all syrup and liquid medicine prescriptions and sales. "We have identified 241 cases of acute kidney injury in 22 provinces, with 133 fatalities," Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a press conference.

Reliance Industries Ltd to demerge financial services unit, to list it as Jio Financial Services

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), at its meeting held on Friday, approved a Scheme of Arrangement amongst RIL, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) and their respective shareholders and creditors in terms of which, RIL will demerge its financial services undertaking into RSIL {to be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL)}.

The time is perfect for the launch of Women’s Indian Premier League

On the day the BCCI finally decided to conduct the Women’s IPL at its annual general meeting in Mumbai, S. Sajana was playing a T20 game in the same city. She is a 27-year-old from Wayanad, a hilly district in Kerala. Her father is an autorickshaw driver. The off-spinning all-rounder once impressed Gautam Gambhir so much that he gifted her one of his bats. In about five months’ time, you may, perhaps, get to see her in action at the Women’s IPL. India’s female cricketers like Sajana — their number is growing fast — have been waiting for the launch of the tournament for a long time.

Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

A 19-year-old chess grandmaster is seeking $100 million in a federal lawsuit alleging a rival chess player and others destroyed his career with false accusations of cheating, elevating a controversy that has roiled the chess world since September. Hans Niemann filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis against chess world champion Magnus Carlsen, who has suggested Niemann cheated during his upset win over Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup tournament in St. Louis.