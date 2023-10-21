Morning Digest | Hamas releases two U.S. hostages as Israel readies for ground invasion; ISRO’s Gaganyaan first test flight today, and more

October 21, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Hamas releases two U.S. hostages as Israel readies Gaza invasion

Gaza’s Hamas rulers released two Americans on Friday among some 200 hostages they abducted in October 7 attacks in Israel and indicated that more could follow.

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were back in Israel late Friday, the Israeli government said.

Gaganyaan Mission | ISRO is set for first test flight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on October 21 will conduct the Gaganyaan’s first Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System.

Calcutta High Court says every ‘female adolescent should control sexual urge’

Calling for decriminalisation of consensual sexual acts involving adolescents above 16 years, the Calcutta High Court, in a recent order, suggested that every female adolescent should “control sexual urge/urges” and “protect her right to integrity of her body”.

Hearing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court set aside the conviction of the appellant, who is the maternal uncle of the prosecutrix, stating that this is a case of “non-exploitative consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adolescents though consent in view of the age of the victim is immaterial”.

Mahua Moitra questions media leak of Hiranandani statement

A day after Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of the Hiranandani Group, claimed in an affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra provided him her Parliament login credentials so that he could “post the questions” directly “on her behalf when required”, Ms. Moitra questioned the media leak of his affidavit. She also alleged that the BJP’s primary agenda is to expel her from Lok Sabha to stop her from questioning industrialist Gautam Adani.

Law Commission to share its ‘one nation one election’ plan with Kovind-led panel next week

A panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has invited the Law Commission to discuss its proposal on holding simultaneous elections. The Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is working on a plan that will allow State Assembly elections to be held along with the Parliamentary poll in 2029.

Aus vs Pak | Warner and Marsh pummel Pakistan before the bowlers keep their nerve

Pakistan’s despair after the defeat to India was further deepened as it was beaten by a ruthless Australia by 62 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 368, the classy opening pair of Abdullah Shafique (64, 61b, 7x4, 2x6) and Imam-ul-Haq (70, 71b, 10x4) put on 134. Australia didn’t help themselves by some below-par fielding; Shafique was let off by Sean Abott at deep mid-wicket on 27 while Imam by Pat Cummins on 48.

Manipur High Court allows tribal bodies to appeal against order on ST status for Meiteis

The Manipur High Court has allowed the tribal bodies in the State to appeal against the controversial March 27 order which had directed the State government to send a recommendation on Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Meiteis.

Once again, Friday prayers ‘disallowed’ at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Amid heightened security, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration closed the historic Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers in the wake of fears of street protests over the civilian deaths in Palestine.

A spokesman said the Anjuman-i-Auqaf, a caretaker body of the Jamia Masjid, said police officials closed the gates of the mosque and warned against opening the premises for Friday prayers.

Who will ally with Congress if it behaves like this, asks SP chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Congress by questioning the credibility of the grand old party. Mr. Yadav said that soon after the Madhya Pradesh seat sharing negotiations failed, he came to realise that the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition bloc is only intended for the 2024 general election.

BJP eyes deeper inroads among Dalits, women in U.P. through outreach conferences

With Lok Sabha elections due next year, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP is renewing its efforts to reach out to Dalits, women, and other marginalised sections of society, at a time when the Dalit-centric Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is losing its relevance among the Scheduled Castes (SC).

Modi government’s policies denying rights to people, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the Centre’s policies were denying the people their rights and making their life difficult with the increasing unemployment and price rise. Ms. Vadra said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to “all possible tactics” for clinging to power at the Centre and in several States.

Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer’s Israel remarks

Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector’s biggest annual events, after the organizer criticized Israel’s actions following the Hamas attacks, the companies said on Friday.

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SA | We’re fully focused on the South Africa game, says Jos Buttler

England and South Africa, following losses to Afghanistan and The Netherlands respectively, will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.