Liz Truss announces exit; U.K. to get its third PM in three months

Britain is about to get its third Prime Minister in three months, with Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing that she will quit the post, under growing pressure from Conservative MPs, after her budgetary plans, at the heart of which were unfunded tax cuts, deeply rattled markets, and had led to the replacement of the Chancellor only days ago.

Competition Commission slaps ₹1,338-crore penalty on Google for unfair practices

The Competition Commission on October 20 imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Besides, the fair trade regulator has directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices. In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Austrian delegation thanks CBI for busting call centre fraud racket

On the sidelines of the Interpol General Assembly, the Austrian delegation has appreciated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials for prompt action against a call centre through which foreign nationals were being duped by the persons posing as law enforcement and Europol officers. Owing to the investigation, there was a drastic reduction in the cases of frauds in Austria and its neighbouring countries, they told the agency.

Congress used tribal people for votes, neglected welfare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress for making fun of tribal traditions and culture, exhorting the members of the tribal community to not forget the “insult” and teach the party a lesson. He was addressing a rally in the tribal Vyara district in south Gujarat after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various projects in the tribal-dominated Tapi district.

Congress demands evidence from journalist Tavleen Singh on her statement against Manmohan Singh

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has threatened legal action against journalist and senior columnist Tavleen Singh for her comments on Wednesday night on a TV show accusing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of violating the Official Secrets Act to show crucial files to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

PM Modi to launch drive to fill 10 lakh posts in government, PSUs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, the drive to recruit 10 lakh personnel in government and PSUS as announced by him in June. At the inauguration of the drive, scheduled to be held on October 22, Mr. Modi will hand over appointment letters to 75,000 new appointees. He had instructed Departments to fill the vacancies by 2023.

Interpol launches first-ever metaverse for law enforcement worldwide

The Interpol on Thursday unveiled the first-ever ‘metaverse’ specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide, at its ongoing 90th General Assembly in Delhi. The Interpol metaverse allows the registered users to take a virtual tour of its general secretariat headquarters in France’s Lyon, interact with other officers via their avatars, and even take training courses in forensic investigation and other policing skills, it said.

Liz Truss promised U.K. a shakeup — but was forced out instead

Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain’s economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office. Ms. Truss, 47, was forced to quit after an ill-conceived economic stimulus plan she drew up caused economic and political chaos and wiped out her support in the Conservative Party.

AIIMS issues SOPs for treating sitting Members of Parliament

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, aimed at streamlining treatment arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the out-patient department, emergency consultation, and in-patient hospitalisation.

IAF-HAL conclude ₹6,800 crore contract for 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday concluded a ₹6,800 crore contract for 70 HTT-40 indigenous Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA). In all, 451 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements and product launches took place during the Bandhan ceremony at the 12th DefExpo.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | We need to focus on each team, says Rohit Sharma

India begin the T20 World Cup in Australia as one of the favourites but captain Rohit Sharma says a lot of things will have to fall into place if they are to win the title.