External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (R) with United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gyanvapi dispute: Allahabad High Court asks for entire records of Hindu worshippers’ suit by October 21

ADVERTISEMENT

In a revision petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the Varanasi Court’s September 12 order in the Gyanvapi dispute, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Varanasi District Judge to send the entire records of Hindu worshippers’ suit by October 21, which is the date of the next hearing. The court directive came after S.F.A Naqvi, appearing for the masjid committee, argued that the entire records of the suit were necessary to be put before the High Court for proper adjudication of the dispute.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine at the earliest

India has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens, urging them to leave Ukraine “at the earliest”. “In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means,” announced a public notification issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor says the G-23 should answer why they didn’t stand by him

In his defeat, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posed an uncomfortable question to G-23 leaders — he asked why they hadn’t stood by him despite his campaign for the Congress president’s election having been centred around the very recommendations that the group had made. He also asserted that he would continue to raise the issues on whatever forums were available to him.

Key challenges that Mallikarjun Kharge faces as Congress president

The election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the new Congress president comes at a time when the party is facing immense political challenges, high-profile exits and defections after a series of electoral losses and intense factionalism in some States.

Nurture diversity by condemning hate speech unequivocally: U.N. chief Guterres

Making a strong pitch for the protection of human rights and pluralism in India, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday urged Indians to condemn hate speech. Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, Mr. Guterres said India’s global role will benefit if “concrete actions” are taken in support of the “rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman quits in latest blow to U.K. PM Liz Truss’s government

The U.K.’s hardline Interior Minister Suella Braverman quit the government on October 19, heaping more doubt on the survival chances of Prime Minister Liz Truss after her right-wing economic agenda unravelled. Ms. Braverman said she had resigned after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

Accused in five rape cases get bail in U.P. on condition of marrying victims

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has given bail to three rape accused in the past month on condition that the accused marry the victim. Also in two other cases, bail was granted when the counsel of the accused told the court that the accused will marry the victim as soon as he secured bail.

Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, injure 18 persons

A bombing on Wednesday near the front gate of Myanmar’s main prison for political detainees killed at least eight people, including visitors and prison personnel, local media and the government said.

Indigenous UAV Rustom-2 to complete user trials by August 2023

The indigenous medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is expected to complete all user trials by August 2023, according to defence officials.

Aramane Giridhar appointed next Defence Secretary

Aramane Giridhar, Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been appointed next Defence Secretary. This was among a series of appointments on Wednesday by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Profit-minded educational institutions cannot claim Income Tax exemption: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that any society, fund, trust or institution claiming to have been set up for the “charitable purpose of education” should be “solely” concerned with education to claim exemption under Section 10 (23C) of the Income Tax Act. Profit-minded institutions cannot claim exemption, a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and P.S. Narasimha observed.

Population imbalance due to infiltration, conversion: RSS

Population imbalance is a big problem for India and to control the same, the country needs a comprehensive population policy that should be applicable to all, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday. “Infiltration and conversion are also the main reasons behind the population imbalance. The laws made to prevent this need to be implemented effectively, he added.

India beat Kuwait 2-1 win but could not qualify for next year’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup

Skipper Taison Singh and Gurkirat Singh struck in either half as India edged past hosts Kuwait 2-1 in their final qualification match but the third-place finish in Group H was not good enough to qualify for the next year’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup.