Morning Digest: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces launch of new party; targeted killings spark migrant flight from J&K, and and more

Ahead of 2022 assembly election, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced to launch his own political party, saying that an alliance with the BJP was on card, if the ongoing farmers’ protest against agriculture laws was resolved.

Thousands of migrant workers fleeing Kashmir along with their families queued up outside ticket counters of railway stations and bus stops in Jammu on Tuesday as targeted killing of minorities and non-locals by terrorists triggered an exodus from the Valley.

A sizeable number of eligible COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries have not received their second dose and the States have been asked to focus on this, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said. He reviewed the progress of vaccination with senior health officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) earlier this week.

The rising cyberattacks from China on critical installations was discussed at the National Security Strategies Conference chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that 40% of the candidates fielded by the party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls would be women. However, she was non-committal on whether she would contest.

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to rope in the architect of the Central Vista in New Delhi, Bimal Patel, for its tri-city spread of government offices and Assembly buildings, with the executive branch being settled in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

The Supreme Court has signed off a hard-fought, five-rounder litigation which dates back half a century regarding a debt of ₹3,000. “We wish this will be the knock-out round,” Justice V. Ramasubramanian, who authored the judgment for a Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta, conveyed the top court’s fervent hope in the very first paragraph of the 22-page verdict.

India is ranked at the top in emissions related to crop burning, accounting for 13% of total global emissions for the 2015-2020 period, according to a new report released by climate tech startup Blue Sky Analytics, which is also part of global coalition “Climate TRACE”.

India and Russia face “common threats” emanating from Afghanistan, said outgoing Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma, confirming that India’s presence at the “Moscow format” meeting, which will include the Taliban Deputy Prime Minister, on Wednesday, and a meeting of the National Security Advisors in Delhi in November, where the NSAs of China and Pakistan have also been invited.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla has asked Giani Harpreet Singh, chief priest of the Akal Takht — the highest Sikh temporal seat — to ensure that the ‘bhog’ ceremony of Lakhbir Singh, who was allegedly murdered in Haryana’s Sonipat, is performed as per Sikh code of living.

The decline in daily new infections across India has prompted INSACOG, the consortium of labs focussed on sequencing coronavirus variants, to “prioritise” new surveillance approaches. In a bulletin dated 11th October, but made public on Monday, INSACOG (India SarsCov2 Genome Consortium) notes:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive on October 19 for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The Secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion”, DHS said in a statement.

Between Wickets | Doing it for Virat Kohli might involve some serious six-hitting

Why haven’t India won the World T20 since their first, unexpected, win in 2007? Fourteen years is a long time. In 2011, they won the 50-over World Cup at home, “doing it for Sachin.” It was Sachin Tendulkar’s sixth and last tournament, and the team was determined to give him a memorable send-off.