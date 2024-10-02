Iran fires missiles at Israel, warns against retaliation

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon .Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River Valley after Israelis piled into bomb shelters. Reporters on state television lay flat on the ground during live broadcasts. Iran has vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. The firing of missiles came after Israel said its troops had launched ground raids into Lebanon, though it described the forays as limited.

After 7-year probe, CBI files closure report in cheating case against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

The CBI on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) filed a closure report in a case of alleged cheating against former NDTV promoters and directors Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as it could not find legally tenable evidence in the ₹48 crore loss incurred by ICICI Bank in the settlement of a loan in 2009, officials said. The case was initiated in 2017 when the CBI registered an FIR based on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd who alleged that RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, associated with the Roys, had taken a ₹500 crore loan from India Bulls Pvt Limited to acquire a 20% stake in NDTV through a public open offer.

6 killed in shooting attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighbourhood

Israeli police said six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening. Police said two suspects opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighbourhood in southern Tel Aviv. The two suspects were killed, police said. The attack came moments before a massive barrage of rockets from Iran towards Israel, sending people towards bomb shelters across the country, including in Tel Aviv.

Telugu expatriates in Isarel on the edge as war escalates with Iran launching missile attack

Hours after Iran launched a massive missile attack on the Israel capital Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, more than 700 Telugu expatriates working in the Capital are on the edge. “The situation is very critical and I have not seen such deafening sound of missiles landing in our city,” said Mahesh, former president of Israel Telangana Association from the Israeli Capital. Talking to The Hindu on phone even as missiles pounded the Capital, Mr. Mahesh said that there was some tension in the morning but all of a sudden from 8 p.m. local time, missiles started landing. “This is the first time enemy missiles landed in the centre of the city,” he said adding the attack came a day ahead of the Israeli New Year Rosh Hasanah (Jewish New Year) on October 2,” he pointed out.

Will protect convicts too from punitive demolitions: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) promised to protect even convicted criminals from State-sponsored punitive demolition of their legal private property but refused any kind of immunity to public space encroachers, whether they be Hindus or Muslims. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said a conviction or being accused of a crime was no ground for States to bulldoze private homes and shops. But at the same time, the apex court, which has proposed to frame pan-India guidelines to protect private property from illegal and targeted State demolitions, said it would not condone or shield public encroachments, irrespective of the faith of the violators.

MUDA writes to Sub Registrar to cancel sites allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife

Hours after receiving a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi to surrender the 14 compensatory sites allotted to her, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has written to the Sub Registrar to cancel the sale deeds of the sites given up voluntarily by her. MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, who was handed over the letter by Ms. Parvathi’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday morning (October 1, 2024), told reporters that there was provision in the rules for the Authority to take back the allotted sites “without delay” if surrendered voluntarily.

Delhi court extends Engineer Rashid’s interim bail till October 12 in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Lok Sabha member from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror funding case, till October 12. Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court directed Mr. Rashid to surrender before Tihar jail authorities on October 13. The court on September 10 had granted interim bail to the MP till October 2 in the wake of ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Rashid leads the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), but successfully contested the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate from Baramulla. He had defeated National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Police did not let me meet Wangchuk on L-G’s directions, says Delhi CM Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi police did not allow her to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the directions of Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The CM said that Mr. Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh have also been fighting against the Union Territory’s L-G .Mr. Wangchuk and around 120 others marching from Leh to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night. Addressing the media, Ms. Atishi said, “The people of Delhi stand with the people of Ladakh. The L-G’s rule should end in Ladakh as well as in Delhi. Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full State.”

China reneged on border agreements with India: Jaishankar

Tensions between India and China would continue as long as there was the forward deployment of troops, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said. India is currently preparing to continue with the forward deployment of its soldiers for the fifth winter. The overall relationship with China had “not been great” over the last few years because China had reneged on certain agreements it had with India about how to keep the border between the two countries tranquil, Mr. Jaishankar said during a discussion at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) in Washington on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

A season of puja and protests begins in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the beginning of Durga Puja festivities on Tuesday by inaugurating a community puja at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata. The arrival of festival season, however, does not mean the end of protests in the State capital, which has been witnessing an unprecedented agitation against the rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9.

India were superb, but don’t forget how officials nearly messed it up

Perhaps they should have given the Person of the Match Award to Rohit Sharma. And he could have been asked to share it with Gautam Gambhir. Captains and coaches cop flak when a team does badly, but seldom get enough credit when a team plans a win with such elan. India shook a dying game alive with an attitude that has been the hallmark of their cricket in recent times. Like modern captains, Rohit is allergic to draws. More importantly, India are keen on booking their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final before they arrive in Australia later in the year for a five-Test series. They need to win three more Tests, the number they play at home next against New Zealand.

Russian strike kills six as Ukraine marks defenders day

A Russian strike on a southern Ukraine market killed six people on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) as the nation held a moment of silence to mark a major public holiday honouring troops, authorities said. Debris, broken glass and bodies were strewn around a market in Kherson city, which lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River, a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west. The regional prosecutor’s office had reported seven killed, but later revised this to six, saying that doctors stabilised one of those presumed dead.

Situation along China border stable but ‘not normal’: Army chief

“The situation on the ground today is stable but it is not normal and it is sensitive. We want the situation that existed pre-April 2020 to be restored, whether it be the ground occupation/situation, the buffer zones that have been created or the patrolling that has been planned. Till the time that is not restored, as far as we are concerned, the situation will remain sensitive and we are operationally prepared to face any contingency… and in the entire gamut, we see that trust has been the biggest casualty,” Gen. Dwivedi said.

NIA raids 11 locations in West Bengal in Maoist revival conspiracy case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials conducted multiple raids across 11 locations in West Bengal on Tuesday in a CPI (Maoist) revival conspiracy case in the eastern Indian region. The NIA authorities conducted the raids along with the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police. “NIA teams conducted elaborate searches at the houses of suspects at a total of 11 locations in South 24 Parganas, Asansol, Howrah, Nadia and Kolkata districts. The suspects were overground workers of CPI (Maoist) and were believed to have assisted the organisation’s commanders in carrying out Naxal activities,” the agency said.

A Dalit family prepares to send its son to IIT amid joy and a hint of nervousness

In one of the hundreds of modest un-plastered, bare-bricked homes in Muzaffarnagar’s Titora village, Tuesday morning was busy. The entire household was packing. In a matter of days, 18-year-old Atul Kumar, the youngest child of the household, will move to a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology in Dhanbad. The previous day, the Supreme Court had intervened and passed a direction to protect Atul’s seat at the premier engineering institute, paving the way for the confirmation of his admission. Three months ago, the JEE (Advanced) 2024 exam results had come, and Atul had secured a rank of 1455 in his category. Even though his family had arranged the ₹17,500 required to complete the process, the institute’s portal had closed by then.