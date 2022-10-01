A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district. At least 26 people were killed and several critically injured. | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

At least 26 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in U.P.’s Kanpur

At least 26 people have died and 16 were seriously injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Saturday. The victims were returning home from a visit to the Chandrika Devi temple in a tractor trolley that fell into a pond in the Ghatampur area. The death count may increase, officials said.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the 70-year-old veteran communist leader from Kannur who steered the party in Kerala for three consecutive terms as State secretary, died on Saturday. Doctors who treated him at Apollo Hospital in Chennai attributed the cause to complications arising from pancreatic cancer.

Jamiat lends silent support to BJP as Centre continues crackdown on PFI and U.P. government initiates madrasa survey

Quietly, unobtrusively, the oldest Muslim organisation in the country, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is warming up to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Without making any formal announcement about it or lending explicit support at the time of elections, the Jamiat has been happy to support the BJP, be it the recent ban on Popular Front of India or the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to start a survey of non-regular madrasas. Much of the support is hush-hush though.

Religious tourism gets a push in Jammu and Kashmir

About 43% of tourists to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are pilgrims to two Hindu shrines — Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Amarnath in Kashmir. Their trips are usually short — an average pilgrim spends three-four days, arriving mostly by flight in Srinagar or Jammu, and then travelling by road to the base camps for Amarnath or at Katra, respectively. Now, in the ongoing period of Navratri, during which there’s a significant surge in pilgrims to Vaishno Devi, the administration is trying to encourage visitors to stay longer and see more within J&K.

Satyapal Malik gets no extension, Brig. Mishra to take charge as Meghalaya Governor

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, whose tenure will end on October 4, has not been given an extension as President Droupadi Murmu appointed Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) to the position once Mr. Malik demits office.

Analysis | Shashi Tharoor: the president the Congress needs but won’t get

The credit goes to Rahul Gandhi for forcing the Congress to have a contest for the top post, now between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. A few days earlier, it had looked like the contest would be between Ashok Gehlot and Mr. Tharoor. This rare event is being watched keenly by the friends and foes of the Congress.

Bolstering national security has been our top priority: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that bolstering national security has been the top priority of the government. He launched several digital initiatives of Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during its 275th annual day celebrations in New Delhi.

Punjab demands Centre to give financial assistance to set up solar-enabled agriculture pump sets

The Punjab Government has sought Central Financial Assistance (CFA) under the PM-KUSUM Scheme to facilitate solar-enabled agriculture pump sets up to 15 Horse Power (HP) capacity in the State.

CBI files chargesheet against 16 in teacher recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 16 persons, including former Minister Partha Chatterjee, in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

India’s unemployment rate drops to 6.43% in September: CMIE

India’s unemployment rate drastically dropped to 6.43% in September due to an increase in labour participation in the rural and urban areas, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Pakistan floods’ death toll nears 1,700, puts pressure on fragile economy

The death toll from the cataclysmic floods in Pakistan neared 1,700, officials said, a disaster that has displaced over 33 million and caused economic damages to the tune of $40 billion, fanning fears that the cash-strapped country may not be able to meet its debt obligations.

Sri Lanka government slashes petrol prices by LKR40; no change in diesel price

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday slashed the price of petrol by Sri Lankan rupees 40 per litre, making diesel more expensive than petrol for the first time in the country.

How can India reduce its impact on global warming

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has pointed out that since the industrial revolution, which started around 1800, human activities have released large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) due to fuel burning and other ‘greenhouse gases’ such as methane, nitrous oxide, and compounds of sulphur, phosphorous, ozone into the atmosphere, changing the earth’s climate.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Won’t go deep in medical reports, will wait for official confirmation on Bumrah’s injury: Dravid

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury but head coach Rahul Dravid said he won’t go deep into his medical reports and will wait for an official confirmation regarding his availability for the showpiece in Australia.

National Games | Amlan, Jyothi emerge the fastest; Rosy sets new record

Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji won exciting races to emerge as the fastest man and woman of the National Games. Undistracted by a false start, a gritty Amlan clocked 10.38 seconds to take the gold medal.

Ajith rewrites Achinta’s clean and jerk record in the National Games weightlifting

N. Ajith broke Achinta Sheuli’s clean and jerk national record and upset the Commonwealth Games champion to win the men’s 73kg crown at the weightlifting arena of the National Games.

F1 2022 | Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap

Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole instead.

Veteran Richa faces challenge from gen-next in the National Games swimming events

The past, present, and future of Indian swimming have assembled to make the field competitive when the aquatic events of the 36th National Games gets underway at the Sardar Patel Aquatic complex. Nothing can be more contrasting than the presence of 39-year-old Richa Mishra, taking part in her sixth National Games, and a bevy of teenage national champions who were not even born when Richa took part in her first National Games in 1997.

PL 2022/23 | Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.