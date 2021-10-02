Morning digest | Farm unions challenge delay in paddy procurement; Supreme Court slams U.P. for shielding police officers, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Punjab government and a number of farm unions from Punjab and Haryana have raised objections to the Centre’s decision to postpone procurement of paddy in both States until October 11, citing higher moisture content due to rainfall. The unions have called on farmers to protest the move outside the homes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislators from Saturday.

In a shocking case of the State virtually supporting an extrajudicial killing, the Supreme Court has condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for screening police officers accused in an encounter death even as the victim’s father was made to run from pillar to post for justice for 19 long years.

An antiviral pill developed by U.S.drugmaker Merck & Co could half the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, with experts hailing it as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated.

In December 1971, families in Pakistan suddenly found themselves in India when the Indian Army captured four villages that were part of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Sharath S. Srivatsa reports on the lingering pain of a people who were separated from their loved ones.

After several months of strain in India-Sri Lanka ties, and the COVID lockdown, the visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to Colombo on Saturday is being seen as an effort to reset ties. In an exclusive interview, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda says the visit will see a full review of bilateral projects and proposals in the area of ports, oil, energy and digital technology.

Good control of not only blood sugar, but also blood pressure and cholesterol is essential for survival and a good quality of life among Type 1 diabetics (T1D), according to a pan India study of long-term survivors with the condition.

India on Friday imposed reciprocal quarantine measures on citizens of the United Kingdom. Sources said the new regulations will enforce a 10-day quarantine on all British nationals in the way that the UK currently enforces similar quarantine measures on fully vaccinated Indian nationals.

Youth Olympics champion Manu Bhaker was crowned the champion in air pistol as she beat compatriot Esha Singh by 1.3 points in the final of the junior World Championship here. Both Manu and Esha had qualified for the final with modest scores of 574 and 572 respectively.

Captain K.L. Rahul’s marvellous half-century enabled Punjab Kings to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a tense run chase and stay alive in IPL 2021.

