Tamil Nadu State song row triggers Governor-CM spat

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday (October 18, 2024) accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of making a ‘racist remark’ against him after the latter wondered if he was the “Governor” or an “Aryan”. Mr. Stalin had made the remarks following a distorted rendition of the State anthem eclipsing the reference to the glory of the “Dravida” land at an official function of DD Chennai in which Mr. Ravi participated.

Uddhav’s Sena refuses to hold seat-sharing talks with Maharashtra Congress chief

Seat-sharing talks have hit a roadblock in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena (UBT) has refused to hold discussions with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, informed sources told The Hindu. After the stand has been communicated to the party high command, the Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala is slated to meet Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on Saturday (October 19, 2024) to pacify him.

House panel to study armed forces’ preparedness to deal with ‘non-kinetic warfare’

Indian armed forces’ preparedness to deal with “hybrid warfare” is one of the 17 subjects that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has narrowed down for deliberations for the year.

Will show the world what we can do, says Satyendar Jain after stepping out of jail

In his first reaction after stepping out of jail, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain attacked the BJP-led Central government, saying leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were being sent to jail to put an end to the people-centric initiatives of party national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

19-year-old woman dies in M.P. after being set on fire on Dasara for filing molestation case

A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly set on fire by a man on Dasara, October 12, in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa passed away in Indore, police said on Friday. The girl had filed a molestation complaint against the accused’s father.

Bypolls are a litmus test for TMC facing protests over R.G. Kar rape and murder

The bypolls to six Assembly seats in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on November 13, test the impact of the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on the electoral prospects of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Child betrothals are a ploy to evade punishment: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) held that child betrothals, used as a clever ploy to duck punishment under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, violate basic rights of free choice, autonomy and childhood.

PM Modi to launch National Learning Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Karmayogi Saptah’-- National Learning Week-- on Saturday, with the exercise seeking to impart fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said.

PFI had over 13,000 active members in Singapore and Gulf countries: ED

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 35 immovable properties worth ₹56.56 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The outfit had more than 13,000 active members in Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, it said on Friday.

Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 35 as police arrest 99 accused in two districts

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts rose to 35 on Friday (October 18, 2024) with the deaths of 10 more persons, officials said. While the political blame game over the hooch tragedy intensified, the police said over 90 people have been arrested across both districts after the incident, including illegal liquor suppliers and smugglers.

UGC uses ‘traditional wisdom’ to draft guidelines for academic leaders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the draft guidelines for institutional leadership development for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The draft takes inspiration from the traditional wisdom of kaal, sthan and patra (time, era/context and the actor) to nurture leadership in academic institutions.

IND vs NZ first Test: After the Rachin Ravindra show, batters keep India in hunt

The Indian batters served a reminder of their class on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Friday (October 18, 2024). The horrors of the first essay were pushed aside as Rohit Sharma (52, 63b, 8x4, 1x6), Virat Kohli (70, 102b, 8x4, 1x6) and Sarfaraz Khan (70, 78b, 7x4, 3x6) played with freedom to take India to 231 for three.

