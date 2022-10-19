Students wearing face masks on their way to their school. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Home Ministry seeks another three-month extension to frame Citizenship Amendment Act rules

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought an extension of another three months to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, legislation that fast-tracks the citizenship of undocumented persons of six non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on October 21; will lay foundation stone of projects worth over ₹3,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on October 21 during which he will perform 'puja' at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, as well as lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than ₹3,400 crore. At around 8:30 a.m., Mr. Modi will perform 'darshan' and 'puja' at Kedarnath Temple and around 9 a.m., the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi calls for enhanced global cooperation to fight crimes against humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for enhanced global cooperation to defeat the threats of terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crimes, stating that there could be no safe havens for the perpetrators of such offences.

We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state: Rajnath at India-Africa Defence Dialogue

India does not believe in a hierarchical world order where few countries are considered superior to others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said addressing the 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) at the DefExpo 2022 while inviting African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies, stating that India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years.

Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 situation; mask mandate should continue

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 18 reviewed the COVID-19 situation amid the detection of cases of a new sub-variant of Omicron from parts of the country. The meeting concluded that wearing masks and following COVID-appropriate behaviour should continue, a Health Ministry statement said. With the emergence of new Omicron variants, many countries are witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s the government’s job to appoint judges, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that appointing judges is the executive’s domain that should be carried out in consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), but the Supreme Court expanded the meaning of “consultation to concurrence”.

Indian Railways to run 211 special services trains this festival season

To ease the festive rush, the Indian Railways will run about 211 special services trains this festival season till the end of October. The national transporter on Tuesday notified 32 special service trains, while 179 special service trains were notified earlier. "In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," an official statement said.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | Congress announces first list of 46 candidates

The Congress party on Tuesday announced its first list of 46 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore will contest from Theog, former State party president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun, Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli, former Minister Asha Kumari from Dalhousie and former Minister Kaul Singh from Darang, among others.

West Bengal recruitment scam: Job aspirants step up heat, go on hunger strike

Hundreds of job aspirants who had been staging a protest since Monday outside the office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area on Tuesday stepped up the heat on the West Bengal government by going on a hunger strike.

India-U.K. form Joint Working Group to further defence cooperation

Defence industry organisations from India and the U.K. have decided to create a new Defence Industry Joint Working Group (JWG) for more effective cooperation, according to the U.K. High Commission. The inaugural meeting of the JWG was held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Pakistan likely to exit FATF grey list this week after 4 years of scrutiny on terror financing

Pakistan is expected to be taken off the Financial Action Task Force grey list at the global watchdog body’s plenary session in Paris this week, although it will be asked to update members on its actions to counter terror financing and money laundering on a regular basis, in a decision that India will monitor closely.

French President Macron to visit India next year, nuclear power on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit India in “early 2023” with India’s Science Minister Jitendra Singh committing on Tuesday to resolve “technical, financial and civil nuclear liability issues” surrounding the proposed nuclear power projects in Jaitapur, Maharashtra, that are to be built with French assistance.

China sees ‘much faster timeline’ on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns

Beijing wants to seize Taiwan “on a much faster timeline” than previously considered, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, warning that President Xi Jinping was leading China in a more aggressive direction.

Kyiv says Russian strikes leave over 1,100 Ukraine towns without power

Kyiv said on Tuesday that more than 1,100 towns and villages across Ukraine had been left without power after 10 days of Russia strikes that have targeted energy facilities across the country. In the past 10 days Russia carried out around “190 mass strikes with missiles, kamikaze drones and artillery in 16 Ukrainian regions and in the city of Kyiv,” a spokesperson for Ukraine’s emergency services, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, told a briefing.

Manu sets men’s javelin record with 81.23m throw at 61st National Open athletics championships

D.P. Manu lived up to his top billing by creating a new meet record in men’s javelin with a best throw of 81.23m at the 61st National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.