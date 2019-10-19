Morning digest: IMF members delay quota changes, agree to maintain funding levels; no separate flag or statute for Nagas, says interlocutor, and more

Members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to maintain its funding at $1 trillion but postponed changes to its voting structure.

The Centre will conclude the Naga peace process by October 31 and there will be no separate national flag or constitution for the Nagas, interlocutor R.N. Ravi said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expected the court verdict in the Ayodhya case to go in favour of Hindus, its Sarakaryavah Suresh Joshi said on Friday.

The bureaucracy in Assam had an inkling that Prateek Hajela would be shifted after the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in November, if not after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 31. On Friday, a Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Mr. Gogoi ordered the inter-cadre transfer of Mr. Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation for the maximum period permissible under the rules.

Food safety authority finds most adulteration in Telangana, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it is recalling around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice R. Banumathi is hearing a plea for regular bail filed by Mr. Chidambaram in the CBI part of the INX Media case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel for almost 12 hours in connection with his alleged links with gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The Janata Dal (U) reacted with some relief to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement to a television channel that his party would go into the Bihar Assembly polls in 2020 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ending all speculation that the BJP was mulling its options.

The Indian Railways will speed up trains to reduce running time and maximise utilisation of infrastructure across its network. According to railway sources, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has directed all zonal railways to run trains “at the maximum permissible speed.”

In 2017, AIIMS Delhi successfully separated craniopagus twins Jagannath and Balaram from Odisha. After spending two years at the hospital, the twins are closer home.

The 2019-20 NBA campaign tips off on October 22. Here’s what to expect: