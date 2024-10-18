Israel’s Foreign Minister confirms that Hamas top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza

Israel’s Foreign Minister confirmed on Thursday (October 17, 2024) that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

S.6A of Citizenship Act incentivises Bangladesh migrants to stay in Assam indefinitely: J. Pardiwala’s dissent

Justice J.B. Pardiwala, the lone dissenting judge on the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench, on Thursday (October 17, 2024) argued that Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, incentivises undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh to stay in Assam indefinitely until they are detected.

Amid concerns, Centre claims fortified rice is safe for consumption for everyone

Amid concerns of safety over the consumption of fortified rice and the complaint that the Union Cabinet’s approval for its universal supply was to please certain multinational companies, the Centre on Thursday maintained that fortified rice was an ambitious initiative to combat micronutrient deficiencies. In a statement, the Union Food Ministry said scientific evidence suggested that iron-fortified rice was safe for consumption for everyone.

Supreme Court questions logic behind exception to marital rape in penal law

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) questioned the logic behind a penal law which considers wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and assault of a wife by her husband as offences but not the act of forced sex which follows after the woman relents under pressure.

Hope Jaishankar’s visit it leads to an ‘opening’, says Nawaz Sharif batting for India-Pakistan trade ties

Calling for India and Pakistan to move on from the “past”, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the two sides must “pick up the threads” of the conversation that he had begun with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the visit by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this week was a “beginning” and hoped it would be followed by an “opening”.

26 extradition requests pending with Canada: India

India has shared 26 extradition requests with Canada and also security information on gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was disclosed but no action has been taken so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Political parties, students’ body hail Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Political parties across the spectrum on Thursday (October 17, 2024) welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, inserted into the Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord.

Show of strength by NDA Chief Ministers at meeting of council held in Haryana

After its win in the recent Assembly election in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Thursday (October 17, 2024) took the opportunity at the State government’s formation event to exhibit unity in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

MVA reaches consensus on 260 seats in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has arrived at a consensus on 260 of the 288 Assembly seats for the upcoming election in Maharashtra, Congress sources said on Thursday night. Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar told reporters that seat-sharing talks on 200 seats were finalised.

Centre mulling five-year term for those who issue hoax bomb threats

Inter-ministerial consultations are under way to make amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and subordinate legislations to ensure a five-year imprisonment as well as placing offenders on a no-fly list for hoax bomb threats for flights, said highly placed sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on a day at least 15 threats were posted for various Indian airlines taking the total number to over 30 in the past four days.

Insurance benefits to stay for EPFO subscribers

The Centre has decided to extend providing benefits of Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme to all subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and their family members till further notice. The benefits have ended in April 2024. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, meanwhile, met stakeholders in gig and platform sectors on implementing a social security scheme for workers employed there. Mr. Mandaviya said a committee had been formed to develop framework for providing social security and welfare benefits to gig and platform workers.

Rohit admits he did not read the pitch well

India captain Rohit Sharma was frank in his admission that he misjudged the nature of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch here. Rohit also said that he is “hurting a little bit” for having decided to bat first.

