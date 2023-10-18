Morning Digest | Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast; Arab leaders’ summit called off as Biden heads to Israel, and more

October 18, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST

At least 500 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital: Palestinian health ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on October 17 hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.

Summit with Arab leaders called off as President Biden heads to Israel

President Joe Biden’s efforts to tamp down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas faced massive setbacks even before he departed for the Middle East on Tuesday, as Jordan called off the president’s planned summit with Arab leaders after a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, Supreme Court holds

The Supreme Court on October 17 held that transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under existing law, including personal laws which regulate marriage.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which decided petitions seeking legal status to same-sex marriage, held that “transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the freedom and entitlement to marry under the existing statutory provisions”.

Two BSF jawans injured in Pakistan firing near Jammu border, says officials

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border in violation of the ceasefire agreement on October 17 evening.

PM Modi “directs” ISRO to land man on moon by 2040

Signalling a roadmap for India’s future space ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “directed” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to set up an India-crafted, indigenous space station by 2035 and land an Indian on the moon by 2040. This followed a review of preparations for the Gaganyaan mission — India’s first manned mission to space, scheduled for 2025 — on October 17.

SC reserves Naidu’s plea in skill development scam case for verdict, refuses him interim bail

The Supreme Court on October 17 reserved a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to quash criminal proceedings against him in the skill development scam case.

Supreme Court reserves bail pleas of Manish Sisodia for verdict

The Supreme Court on October 17 reserved its judgment on pleas for regular bail filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing money laundering charges in the liquor policy scam case.

Seeking to soothe Rajput pride after dropping Rajvi, BJP inducts descendant of Maharana Pratap

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar — a descendant of legendary Mewar king Maharana Pratap who held out against the Mughal overlordship — and Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Flying Dutchmen take the wind out of Proteas’ sails

South Africa’s unhappy knack of slipping on banana skins surfaced yet again as Netherlands beat the Rainbow Nation by 38 runs for only its third World Cup match-win.

In the rain-shortened 43-overs-a-side affair at the HPCA stadium on Tuesday, the in-form Proteas had to chase 246, way more than they should have after having the Dutchmen at 50 for four. But in a train wreck of a pursuit, Temba Bavuma & Co. wilted to lose its second straight match to the Netherlands at an ICC event after the stunning reverse in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Supreme Court divided on allowing unmarried couples to adopt children jointly

The Constitution Bench, which delivered a majority judgment in the same-sex marriage case on October 17, was divided in its opinions on whether unmarried couples, including same-sex partners, can jointly adopt children.

NC, Cong. to rotate CEC post in Kargil hill council; Dr. Akhoon’s name proposed for first term

The National Conference (NC) and Congress on October 17 agreed to rotate the post of the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K), with the former slated to get the first term on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.