Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on October 17. .Justice Chandrachud will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65. “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Mr. Rijiju tweeted.

Delhi excise policy case: CBI quizzes Manish Sisodia for about nine hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case, in which he has been named as an accused along with 14 others. The agency has alleged that there were several irregularities in the excise policy modified and implemented under Mr. Sisodia. The then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar have also been arraigned.

41.5 crore Indians exited multi-dimensional poverty since 2005-06

As many as 41.5 crore people exited poverty in India during the 15-year period between 2005-06 and 2019-21, out of which two-thirds exited in the first 10 years, and one-third in the next five years, according to the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released on Monday.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize on Monday for his second novel "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," about a dead war photographer on a mission in the afterlife. Mr. Karunatilaka received a trophy from Queen Consort Camilla at the English language literary award's first in-person ceremony since 2019. He also gets a 50,000 pound ($56,810) prize.

President, Vice President, or Ministers can prosecute for defamation as individuals too: SC judgement

High constitutional functionaries, from the President of India to government Ministers, need not depend on the state machinery to prosecute his or her defamer, the Supreme Court held in a judgment on Monday. A constitutional functionary can choose to shed the identity of his high office and don the role of a private citizen to prosecute damaging comments made about his public functions in office.

At DefExpo-2022, India to pitch military hardware to Africa, IOR countries

India has undertaken a transformative journey from being the largest defence importer to an exporter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 17 at the curtain raiser event of the 12th edition of DefExpo in Gandhinagar.

Fadnavis says ruling coalition has won over half the seats in Maharashtra Gram Panchayat polls

The ruling BJP claimed to have emerged on top in the results to around 1,100-odd Gram Panchayats in 18 districts of Maharashtra on Monday. A jubilant Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the State BJP as well as the Deputy Chief Minister, said that of the results to 889 Gram Panchayats (of a total 1,165) which were out, the BJP has won in 397, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has won 81.

Byju’s raises $250 mn in fresh funding round

EdTech start-up Byju’s made a new fundraise of $250 million from existing investors, the firm said on Monday. “Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability,’‘ said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO. Byju’s is currently at the sweet spot of its growth story, where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour, according to him.

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

France striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, the reward coming after his stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season. Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year running. She was the top scorer as Barcelona reached the Champions League final.

Jyothi Yarraji scorches her way into the women’s 100m hurdles record books

Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian to go under 13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles by breezing past the finish line in 12.82 seconds at the 61st National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

Twenty20 World Cup warm-up | Shami sizzles in four-wicket over as India edge out Australia in warm-up

Mohammad Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Monday. K L Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba.