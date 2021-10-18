Morning Digest: Kerala rain death toll rises to 27; two more migrant workers shot dead in Kashmir, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to 27 on October 17, with the recovery of more bodies from the landslip-ravaged areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Terrorists shot dead two more migrant labourers and injured another on October 17 in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, prompting the police to direct that all migrant labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps “immediately” for safety, officials said.

The value of a key indicator used in the Global Hunger Index is ‘inflated’ as there are only 3.9% anganwadi children found to be undernourished, the Government said on Sunday.

The three men arrested in connection with the murder at the Singhu border of a man over alleged desecration of holy Sikh scripture, were remanded to six days in police custody by the local court here on Sunday. Led by accused Narain Singh, the three confessed before the court to having committed the murder, said Haryana Police.

The Army Aviation has recently got control of the Heron-I Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the Eastern sector, which were earlier with the Artillery, bringing all aviation assets under one roof and augmenting its ability to keep an eye on Chinese activities across the border. The move comes just months after the raising of a new Aviation Brigade at Missamari, strengthening the Army’s response as well as firepower.

Days after meeting top party leaders including former party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday made public his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in which he listed priorities for the State government to deliver upon and claimed that it was “Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the Congress’ election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party’s newly-appointed campaign committee chief P L Punia said on Sunday, asserting the AICC general secretary is the most popular political figure in the state at present.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Nick Carter will visit India this week even as the Indo-U.K. naval exercises involving the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the Bay of Bengal gets under way from October 21-27, and ahead of a pending visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sources said here.

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorates with several areas recording “very poor” air quality, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to understand their responsibilities towards reducing stubble burning and controlling pollution.

Offering of Jumma Namaz at an open commercial space in upscale Sector 47 here near Bakhtawar Chowk has been in the eye of controversy for almost a month now. The protests by the local residents have been growing with each passing Friday and the administration’s efforts to find an amicable solution by bringing both parties to a negotiation table have proved to be futile so far.

The 17th edition of the India-U.S. bilateral exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2021, got under way at the Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, U.S., with the two sides set to hone their skills in counter-terror operations in mountainous terrain and cold climate conditions.

Scotland stunned fancied Bangladesh by six runs after Chris Greaves' magnificent all-round display for a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup on an eventful on October 17 night in Al Amerat.