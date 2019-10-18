Morning digest: Legislative Council abolished in J&K, Venezuela wins seat on UN human rights council despite opposition, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stresses the need to “rewrite history” from an “Indian point of view”.

Venezuela was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday with 105 votes and a round of applause, despite fierce lobbying by the United States and rights groups, and the late entry of Costa Rica as competition.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is said to have informally indicated to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that he is not inclined to agree with the Cabinet’s recommendation to release seven life convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pakistan could escape being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday, but even if it does, the international watchdog on terror finance is likely to issue strong warnings to the South Asian nation’s government, in addition to keeping the country on the grey list, sources said.

Around 400 trucks ferried apples out of Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours, in spite of gunmen killing three non-locals associated with the fruit trade in south Kashmir since Monday.

The tuberculosis incidence rate in India has decreased by almost 50,000 patients over the past one year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)-2019 edition of the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Report released on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year’s Group of Seven economic summit of developed world leaders at one of his own properties, the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a White House official said on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration released an advertisement on Thursday asking Central government employees to avail leave travel concession (LTC) and fly to the Kashmir valley.

After the Balakot air strikes in February, the Army fast-tracked procurement of 155-mm Excalibur precision-guided ammunition from the U.S., and it has recently been inducted.

Turkey agreed on Thursday to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by Washington but which Turkish leaders cast as a complete victory.

The series may have been decided, but there are still 40 ICC World Test Championship points to play for in the third Test.

Even as global wealth saw a decline in 2018-19, individual wealth in India rose almost 10% to ₹430 lakh crore primarily on account of higher domestic participation in capital markets, mutual funds and a rise in gold prices.

Asian championships bronze medal winning boxer Nikhat Zareen has written to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking a trial in women’s 51kg category for the Asian Olympic qualifying event to be held in Wuhan, China, in February.