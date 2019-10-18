Morning digest: Legislative Council abolished in J&K, Venezuela wins seat on UN human rights council despite opposition, and more

Who is stopping us from amending history, asks Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stresses the need to “rewrite history” from an “Indian point of view”.
Venezuela wins seat on UN human rights council despite opposition
Venezuela was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday with 105 votes and a round of applause, despite fierce lobbying by the United States and rights groups, and the late entry of Costa Rica as competition.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit against freeing seven Rajiv case convicts
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is said to have informally indicated to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that he is not inclined to agree with the Cabinet’s recommendation to release seven life convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Pakistan may avoid being blacklisted by terror financing watchdog
Pakistan could escape being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday, but even if it does, the international watchdog on terror finance is likely to issue strong warnings to the South Asian nation’s government, in addition to keeping the country on the grey list, sources said.
Over 400 trucks ferry apples in J&K despite attacks
Around 400 trucks ferried apples out of Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours, in spite of gunmen killing three non-locals associated with the fruit trade in south Kashmir since Monday.
TB cases see decrease in India
The tuberculosis incidence rate in India has decreased by almost 50,000 patients over the past one year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)-2019 edition of the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Report released on Thursday.
Trump’s Florida golf resort to host next G7 summit: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year’s Group of Seven economic summit of developed world leaders at one of his own properties, the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a White House official said on Thursday.
Avail leave travel concession and visit Kashmir, Central government employees told
The Jammu and Kashmir administration released an advertisement on Thursday asking Central government employees to avail leave travel concession (LTC) and fly to the Kashmir valley.
Army gets precision ammunition
After the Balakot air strikes in February, the Army fast-tracked procurement of 155-mm Excalibur precision-guided ammunition from the U.S., and it has recently been inducted.
Turkey agrees with U.S. to pause Syria assault while Kurds withdraw
Turkey agreed on Thursday to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by Washington but which Turkish leaders cast as a complete victory.
Freedom series: Ragged Proteas have World Test Championship points to play for
The series may have been decided, but there are still 40 ICC World Test Championship points to play for in the third Test.
‘Individual wealth in India rises 10% to ₹430 lakh crore in FY19’
Even as global wealth saw a decline in 2018-19, individual wealth in India rose almost 10% to ₹430 lakh crore primarily on account of higher domestic participation in capital markets, mutual funds and a rise in gold prices.
Nikhat Zareen writes to Kiren Rijiju; seeks a trial in upcoming Asian Olympic qualifying event
Asian championships bronze medal winning boxer Nikhat Zareen has written to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking a trial in women’s 51kg category for the Asian Olympic qualifying event to be held in Wuhan, China, in February.
Please Email the Editor