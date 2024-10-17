Did not want to blow up India ties: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Conversations with India around the G-20 Summit in 2023 in New Delhi about the killing of Khalistani activistHardeep Singh Nijjar were based on intelligence and not proof, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission that is examining foreign interference in the country.

SC to pronounce verdict on constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to pronounce judgment on Thursday (October 17, 2024) on the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Section 6A was a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985 by the then Rajiv Gandhi government.

Supreme Court to hear marital rape exclusion case on October 17

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a series of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape on Thursday (October 17, 2024). The petitioners have argued that protection given to non-consensual sexual acts by a man with his own wife violated women’s right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and dignity.

Five Eyes support Canada in spat with India on Nijjar

The United Kingdom has “full confidence” in the Canadian judicial process, the Foreign Office in London declared on Wednesday, expanding the ambit of the unprecedented diplomatic crisis that has broken out between India and Canada over the alleged involvement of Canada-based Indian diplomats in the 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan preacher Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Bomb threat to flights: Mumbai Police detain minor from Chhattisgarh

A 17-year-old teenager from Chhattisgarh was detained for allegedly posting bomb threat messages on the social media handle of Indian Airlines, causing flights disruption, the Bandra Police said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Seven killed after consuming ‘spurious liquor’ in Bihar

Seven persons were killed and at least 15 hospitalised after consuming what is suspected to be spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar, officials said on Wednesday. Bihar was declared a dry State in 2016.

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), local officials said. Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne fell form the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Indian Army lines up month-long commemorative events to mark 62 years of Battle of Walong

To mark the 62nd anniversary of the iconic battle of Walong during 1962 war with China, the Army is planning a month-long series of commemorative events beginning Thursday till November 14. In addition to a series of activities, the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and some key infrastructure projects in the border areas are also set to be inaugurated.

CEC Rajiv Kumar’s chopper makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday remained stuck in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh for hours following the emergency landing of his helicopter due to bad weather.

Climate change impact harsher on poorer farmers in India: FAO report

Poor households globally lose 5% of their total income in an average year due to heat stress and 4.4% due to floods compared with households that are relatively better off, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), warning about the negative impacts of climate change on the farming population in India.

To curb antimicrobial resistance, government may include antibiotics in definition of new drug

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the highest statutory decision-making body on technical matters related to drugs in the country, has recommended the inclusion of all antibiotics in the definition of new drugs in the New Drugs and Clinical Trial (NDCT) Rules, 2019.

Persistent rain had the final say on the opening day of the first Test

Persistent rain had the final say on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. No play was possible, with action being called off just after tea. The brave spectators gathered at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium waited patiently and hoped for the best.

