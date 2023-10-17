Morning Digest | SC to pronounce judgment in same-sex marriage case; UNSC to vote on resolutions on Israel-Hamas war, and more

October 17, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

Same-sex marriage case | Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on October 17 to pronounce its judgment in a series of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The case was reserved on May 11 for judgment.

The other four judges on the Bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice Bhat is scheduled to retire on October 20.

UN Security Council meets to vote on rival resolutions on Israel-Hamas war

The U.N. Security Council met Monday evening to vote on rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions that reflect deep divisions over the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the latest Hamas’ attacks and Israeli retaliation.

But immediately after the meeting was gaveled to order, the United Arab Emirates ambassador, Lana Nusseibeh, asked for members to go into closed consultations, and the 15 council ambassadors left the room. Several diplomats said they wanted a delay in the vote, especially on the Brazil resolution.

CBI files chargesheet against six accused in Manipur sexual violence case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on October 16 filed a chargesheet against six accused persons and a report against one child in conflict with the law in connection with the incident in which women were gang-raped, stripped and paraded by a violent mob in Manipur this May.

‘Practical issues’ in forming alliance with SP in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath

A day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) said it had worked out an alliance with the Congress for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, Kamal Nath, on October 16 said discussions were held with the SP, but there were some “practical issues” in forming an alliance in the State.

Political storm over ‘cash for query’ allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra intensifies

The political storm over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s “cash-for-query” allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra intensified, with Ms. Moitra serving a legal notice to Mr. Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai who supplied the alleged evidence against her.

Union Minister of State for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, was among several BJP leaders who spoke out against Ms. Moitra, saying, “If true, this is indeed shocking and shameful.” The Adani Group also issued a statement, which said the latest allegations corroborate their stand that “groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm its name and market standing.”

Will ‘measure’ Congress ‘strengths’ before going ahead with seat distribution in U.P., says SP

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party (SP), on October 16, said if Congress is not ready to accommodate the U.P.-centric party in Madhya Pradesh suitably and decide tickets as per its whims and fancies in coming Assembly elections, the SP will ‘measure’ Congress ‘strengths’ before going ahead with seat sharing under the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, in U.P., India’s political most crucial State sending 80 Lok Sabha members.

Caste census not to divide people but to ensure that the deserving get their due: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing an election rally at Baran in Rajasthan on October 16, asserted that their demand for caste census is not meant to divide people or snatch anybody’s rights but only to ensure that deserving groups get their rightful share in development.

India and U.K. discuss Indo-Pacific and trade at ‘2+2’ Foreign and Defence Dialogue

Reaffirming mutual commitment to maritime freedom, India and the United Kingdom on October 16 discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussion was held here during the inaugural “2+2” Foreign and Defence Dialogue which acquired a special significance because of the ongoing talks between the two sides for a Free Trade Agreement.

Journalist bodies seek President Murmu’s intervention for protection of media freedom

Media bodies on October 16 sought President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention to ensure that the freedoms of speech, and to profess occupation and livelihood, in the Constitution, were protected. Journalists also held a day-long protest at the Press Club of India against attacks on media freedom.

Opposition leaders meet Palestinian Ambassador to express solidarity, call for urgent ceasefire

Several Opposition leaders met Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaija on October 16 to express their concern for the Palestinian people and said that India should exercise its diplomatic influence to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In Brazil’s Amazon, rivers fall to record low levels during drought

The Negro River, the Amazon’s second largest tributary, on Monday reached its lowest level since official measurements began near Manaus 121 years ago. The record confirms that this part of the world’s largest rainforest is suffering its worst drought, just a little over two years after its most significant flooding.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Zampa triggers Sri Lanka’s fall before Marsh, Inglis hand Aussies first win

It took an apocalyptic dust storm and a freak bout of rain for Australia to get its World Cup campaign back on track with a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

While it wasn’t exactly the statement win the Aussies were looking for after two successive defeats, the return of Mitchell Marsh (52, 51b, 9x4) to his characteristic best and Adam Zampa (four for 47) to his wicket-taking form were positives they would settle for.