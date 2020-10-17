Morning Digest: Two students score 100% in NEET 2020; India fares poorly in hunger index, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Akanksha Singh of Delhi and Soyeb Aftab of Odisha both scored an unprecedented 100% score in the NEET examination, with Mr. Aftab snagging the All India number one ranking, according to the tie-breaking policy, as he is the older student.

The elder brother of the 19-year-old Scheduled Caste victim of the alleged gangrape and murder in Boolgarhi village of Hathras has demanded that the case and the family be shifted to Delhi.

India has the highest prevalence of wasted children under five years in the world, which reflects acute undernutrition, according to the Global Hunger Index 2020. The situation has worsened in the 2015-19 period, when the prevalence of child wasting was 17.3%, in comparison to 2010-14, when it was 15.1%.

Bent over his lathe in one of the by-lanes of Kalanagar in Channapatna, about 60 km from Bengaluru, Meer Kaleem stares at his handiwork, a piece of wood that is taking the shape of a toy’s part, with deep concentration. While his nimble fingers continue their work, his face falls when he starts talking about the seemingly bleak future of the craft that has been the source of livelihood for three generations.

There is a dissonance between the high decibel campaign of Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan against the Janata Dal (U) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the actual on ground confrontation between the two.

Prof G.N. Saibaba, who is lodged at the anda cell of Nagpur Central jail after being convicted for maoist links, is said to go on a hunger strike from October 21 as he is not been provided with clothes, medicines and books since a month. Prof. Saibaba, a polio victim, is 90% physically disabled and wheel chair bound, and suffers from pancreatitis, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, and chronic back pain.

Recipient of Shaurya Chakra award Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had fought against terrorism in Punjab for years, was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants at his native Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran district, police said.

Amid outpouring of anguish, the last rites of the 13-year-old Dalit girl, who died during treatment for her burn injuries at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night, nearly four weeks after she was set ablaze by a 25-year-old married man when she resisted his alleged rape attempt at his house here, were performed at her native village Pallegudem near here on Friday afternoon.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in an operation conducted in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice against six firms that were involved in cheating hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in the U.S., has detected assets worth over ₹190 crore linked to the accused persons.

Travel booking portal Goibibo, a company owned by MakeMyTrip, has become the target of social media outrage by many air travellers unable to receive either their refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 or customer care support despite a recent order by the Supreme Court.

The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a lopsided contest, Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. MI thrashed KKR by eight wickets inside 17 overs to move to the top of the table, even on points with Delhi Capitals but ahead on net run rate after eight games.