Morning digest: Court tells govt. to produce all orders on J&K curbs, 35 dead in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia, and more

The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday reserved its judgment, after a marathon 40-day hearing, on the cross-appeals filed by the Hindu and Muslim sides challenging the three-way partition of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board in September 2010.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 35 pilgrims have been killed in a bus crash near the Muslim holy city of Mecca. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on October 16 that four others were injured in the crash.

The Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the orders passed by authorities on restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir as well as Section 144 proceedings.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has advised all television channels broadcasting the Supreme Court hearing on the Ayodhya matter to refrain from showing any archival footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and ‘exercise caution’ while reporting on the issue.

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi government would single out every intruder in the country and throw them out before 2024.

The Centre’s drive to increase indigenous breeds of cattle seems to have had little impact among cows kept for dairy purposes, according to data from the 20th Livestock Census released on Wednesday.

Instead of taking emergency measures such as providing Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), there needs to be a focus on non-food interventions such as sanitation, health, clean drinking water along with an emphasis on nutrition.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is likely to issue a “negative” list of don’ts for video streaming services or Over-The-Top platforms like Netflix and Hotstar by the end of this year.

Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava has accused government officials of violating the Right to Information Act with impunity, taking advantage of court orders that they cannot be penalised except in cases of mala fide intent.

A Buddhist monastery in Ladakh in Kargil district could soon be given Central protection as the Archaeological Survey of India on Tuesday invited objections or suggestions on declaring the Rangdum monastery a monument of national importance.

At 19, Manju Rani is the toast of Rithal. She is also India’s lone silver medallist from the recent Boxing World Championships and a worthy successor to the legend of Mary Kom, fighting in the same 48 kg category that the latter made her own throughout her career before switching.

A new study published in Cell Reports honed in on the brain circuitry responsible for upgrading or downgrading pain signals, likening the mechanism to how a home thermostat controls room temperature.

Displaying emotions is not something that one associates with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the enigmatic former India skipper says he feels as strongly as anyone else, just that he is good at controlling the negative ones a lot better than most.