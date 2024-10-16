Washington Post says Amit Shah and senior R&AW official authorised covert operations in Canada

Canadian officials had shared information with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval suggesting that Home Minister Amit Shah and a senior R&AW official, had authorised attacks and intelligence-gathering on pro-Khalistani figures in Canada, according to the Washington Post.

CEC slams exit polls, early counting trends on news channels

Exit polls are creating a huge distortion by raising expectations that do not match the actual election results, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday. He also termed as “nonsense” the practice of news channels showing early leads even before vote counting begins.

Manipur MLAs have ‘unanimously resolved’ to appeal for peace: Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said that a group of legislators from Manipur, “representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei, and Naga communities” met in New Delhi and “unanimously resolved” to appeal to the people of all communities in the State to “shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost”.

More flights get fake bomb threats; Singapore scrambles fighter jets after threat to Air India Express flight

Singapore scrambled two F-15 fighter jets after an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore received a bomb threat, while another Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago flight was diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada on a day there were atleast six threats received for various Indian airlines.

‘Simply not true’: India denies Canada’s accusations linking Indian diplomats to organised crime gangs

Canada’s claims linking Indian diplomats to transnational organised crime gangs are “simply not true”, India said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). Noting that the Canadian government had engaged with Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma during its investigation into the 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan preacher Harjeet Singh Nijjar, sources in New Delhi termed Ottawa’s latest accusations against the High Commissioner as “absurd”.

Samsung employees strike: Govt. announces withdrawal of strike; Union says final decision on Oct 16

While the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that the Samsung workers’ strike had been called off, the leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said the decision on withdrawing the strike will be taken only on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

With no CM face, parties prepare for multi-cornered fight in Maharashtra

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election which will be unprecedented in many ways. This is the first time that two factions of the two largest regional parties in the State, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, will fight against each other, with a six-polar tussle on the election battlefield. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has decided to go alone, and some regional players are also looking to put together a third front.

On Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony as J&K’s CM, INDIA bloc to put up at joint face

The National Conference (NC) has reached out to top Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the party vice president Omar Abdullah as next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 in Srinagar.

‘Bangladeshi infiltration’, corruption, cash schemes dominate Jharkhand election campaigns

As Jharkhand prepares for polling in two phases, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with their respective allies, are trying to attract voters on issues that have been in the public domain for quite some time now. Issues that are expected to dominate in the forthcoming election include alleged ‘infiltration’ by Bangladeshi nationals, corruption charges against the Hemant Soren government, and the face-off between the JMM and the BJP over a monthly cash transfer scheme.

India not cooperating with Canada investigations: U.S.

The Biden administration has said that India is not cooperating with the Canadian authorities who are investigating linkages between Indian government agents and violent incidents across Canada, especially with regard to pro-Khalistan figures.

Northeast monsoon arrives over Tamil Nadu, triggers intense rain spell over northern districts

The northeast monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the northern parts of the State, particularly Chennai and its neighbouring districts. A red alert has been sounded for Chennai and its neighbouring areas for Wednesday too, indicating the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rain. The well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and lies about 490 km south-east of Chennai. It is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, in the early hours of Thursday.

IND vs NZ first Test: India keen to seal World Test Championship final spot as it takes on New Zealand

Rain could disrupt proceedings in the first India-New Zealand Test which commences at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Heavy showers forced both teams to call off their training sessions on Tuesday. Play is likely to be interrupted in the first two days of the Test, at a minimum.

