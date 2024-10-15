India decides to withdraw High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials from Canada

In a dramatic turn of events, India on Monday (October 14, 2024) decided to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other senior diplomats stationed in Canada. Soon thereafter, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the chargé d’affaires Stewart Ross Wheeler. The developments came hours after the Canadian government declared the six Indian officials as “persons of interest” for their alleged role in the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Indian probe team in Pannun assassination plot to travel to Washington on Oct 15: U.S.

As the diplomatic row between India and Canada escalated on Monday (October 14, 2024) over the death over pro-Khalistan figure and Canadian citizen in British Columbia last year, the U.S. State Department announced that an Indian investigation team would travel to Washington DC on October 15 to investigate a plot to kill a U.S. Citizen in New York.

Islamabad under lockdown as Jaishankar to arrive for SCO meet

The Pakistani capital will be in complete lockdown as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to attend the Heads of Government (HoG) meeting.

Centre invites Manipur MLAs across Meitei, Kuki-Zo, Naga communities for meeting

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited MLAs from all the three communities — Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga — of Manipur for a meeting on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). This is the first time the government has called such a meeting. The meeting is being convened by the Intelligence Bureau, a source said, and no formal agenda has been shared with the MLAs.

Chennai rains: Holiday for schools, colleges on October 15; work from home for IT employees

In light of the heavy rain forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 14, 2024) instructed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

L-G Manoj Sinha invites Omar Abdullah to form government in J&K on Oct 16

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (October 14, 2024) invited Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah to form the next government in J&K on October 16 in Srinagar. “I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16 October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.,” a letter of the L-G read.

Baba Siddique murder case: third accused sent to police custody till October 21

One of the suspects in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, Pravin Lonkar, was produced in the Esplanade court in Mumbai on Monday (October 14, 2024). The court sent him to police custody till October 21 .He was arrested on Sunday (October 13, 2024), and it was the third arrest in the case.

36% surge in vegetable prices lifts September inflation to 9-month high

India’s retail inflation shot back to a nine-month high of 5.5% in September, breaking a two-month streak under the central bank’s median target of 4%, thanks to a resurgence in food price rise to 9.24% after hovering below the 6% mark through July and August.

India-Russia discuss training of Indian sailors for polar navigation

The India-Russia working group on cooperation in the Northern Sea Route (NSR) held the first meeting last week and discussed targets for Indian-Russian cargo transit, possible training of Indian sailors for polar navigation and development of joint projects in Arctic shipbuilding, Rosatom state corporation of Russia said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, UNSG cautions

In the backdrop of back to back attacks on the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres cautioned that attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law and “may constitute a war crime.” Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin, in a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese armed forces.

Haryana BJP legislature party to meet today to pick leader; hectic lobbying for berths continue

Ahead of the new BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony on October 17, the BJP legislature party will hold a meeting on October 16, Haryana’s caretaker Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Ind vs NZ Tests | We want to be a team that can make 400 in a day and bat two days to get a draw: Gambhir

Back in 2009, Gautam Gambhir played a stellar knock in the second India-New Zealand Test at Napier. His nearly 11-hour vigil helped India force a draw when following on. Now the India head coach, Gambhir does not entertain warm tales of nostalgia. “All that is history. It is in the past,” Gambhir said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday when reminded of his exploits.

