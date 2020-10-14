News

Morning Digest: October 15, 2020

14 feared killed after rain wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

As many as 14 people lost their lives due to the rains pounding Hyderabad on Wednesday. With the latest deaths, the toll till Wednesday night rose to 22 including eight of two families, who lost their lives after a large boundary wall collapsed on their houses in Chandrayangutta area late on Tuesday.

