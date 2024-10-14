Israeli tanks destroy gate at Lebanon U.N. peace mission

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tanks destroyed the main gate of a facility of the UN peacekeeping forces at Ramyah in south Lebanon on Sunday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said. The UN forces are coming under attack for the fourth consecutive day.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bishnoi gang likely behind murder of Mumbai NCP leader’

Hours after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the assassination of Maharashtra’s former Minister Baba Siddique, a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources in the Mumbai Police have confirmed the alleged involvement.

President’s rule revoked in J&K after 6 years, paves way for Omar Abdullah govt.

President’s rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (October 13, 2024), paving the way for the formation of a new government in the Union Territory. A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Union Home Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base

A Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others Sunday, the military said, in the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago. The military statement came shortly after Israel’s national rescue service said the drone attack wounded 61 people.

Modi government responsible for G.N. Saibaba’s death: CPI(M)

Mourning the death of former Delhi University professor and activist G.N. Saibaba, the Left parties said that he was a victim of the Narendra Modi government’s repressive policies and the Centre must be held accountable for his death.

Chennai may get heavy to very heavy rain as onset of northeast monsoon is likely in a few days

The northeast monsoon is likely to begin by October 15 or 16, and Chennai may receive heavy to very heavy rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal has been pretty fast and is likely to end in the next four days and the northeast monsoon rain may begin very soon. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

MVA releases ‘chargesheet’ of corruption of Mahayuti government in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP), on Sunday released the ‘chargesheet’ of the alleged corruption of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra. Giving a rate card on the alleged scams in the State, at a joint press conference, the MVA claimed that the Mahayuti, a BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine, had plundered Maharashtra of thousands of crores of rupees.

‘Neither India nor Pakistan has asked for a bilateral meeting at SCO’

Neither India nor Pakistan has requested a bilateral meeting when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lands in Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meet on October 15-16, said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

G.N. Sai Baba’s body to be donated for medical research; last journey on Monday

The body of former Delhi University professor G.N. Sai Baba, as per his wishes, will be donated for medical research and education, family members and his human rights associates here said in a release on Sunday. His mortal remains will be carried in a procession from Moula Ali and handed over to officials at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, by 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi calls for urgent meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for an urgent meeting of top leaders of the Maharashtra Congress at 10 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024) in New Delhi. Those invited for the key meeting include Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Gaikwad, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Waddettiwar and Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

On ninth day of fast by doctors, Bengal government calls meeting

With the fast-unto-death of junior doctors entering the ninth day, the support of common people near the protest venue swelled on Sunday (October 13, 2024) as the Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal culminated with the start of immersion of idols.

India vs Bangladesh T20Is | Belligerent India shows the way forward in the shortest format

When a batter is struggling for form, there is bound to be a temptation to play safe, accumulate runs at a middling strike-rate and ensure that a spot in the eleven is secured. This approach, however, will not fly in this Indian team. The instructions are clear – play fearless, attacking cricket, even if it means that the risk of individual failure is high. Indeed, it is this template that powered India to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, and to the top of the ICC men’s T20I team rankings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.