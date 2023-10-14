Morning Digest | Second batch of Indians to arrive from Israel under Operation Ajay; CBI arrests key accused in Manipur students’ murder case, and more

October 14, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

Operation Ajay | Second batch of Indian nationals flies out of Israel amid conflict

The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, wishing to leave Israel was safely evacuated on Friday, a day after 212 Indians were flown out amid the country’s raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war, day 7 updates

Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

CBI arrests key accused in Manipur students murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key accused in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two Meitei students who had gone missing in Manipur this July. Their bodies are yet to be found.

Army studying attack on Israel to imbibe lessons on threats

The Indian Army is closely analysing the unprecedented, multi-pronged attacks on Israel by the militant group Hamas to draw relevant lessons, especially the use of power gliders by militants to cross over by air, defence sources said.

CAA will come to the rescue of Sikhs: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Modi government opened the way to give citizenship to Sikh sisters and brothers who were tortured in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan.

UAPA, financial regulations being misused to target scribes, activists, say international rights groups

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and 10 other international rights groups have jointly condemned what they termed as Indian authorities’ misuse of counter-terrorism laws, financial regulations, and other laws to “silence journalists, human rights defenders, activists, and critics of the government”.

Government mulls partnerships to make semiconductor chips

Six working groups, which had been formed to mull the Indian government’s artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap, have submitted the first edition of their report, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, adding that the report’s recommendations included public-private partnerships to make semiconductors for AI applications.

Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order ahead of expected ground invasion

Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza on October 13 after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

Parliamentary Speakers of G20 nations pledge to combat terror, violent extremism

The Speakers of Parliament of the G20 nations hailed the enactment of the women’s reservation law in India, and also pledged to use their legislative, budgetary and oversight functions to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

NZ vs BAN: Mitchell’s enterprise, Williamson’s poise help Kiwis soar again

Playing his first competitive international game in nearly seven months after knee surgery, Kane Williamson did what he does best — shepherd a tricky chase with a masterly knock (78 retd. hurt, 108b, 8x4, 1x6) as New Zealand completed an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.