Morning Digest: IMF says India's economy to contract by 10.3%, Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Allahabad High Court has said it is not satisfied with the explanation of the Uttar Pradesh government on why it had taken action against the district police chief of Hathras but not the District Magistrate (DM) over the alleged rape of a Dalit woman and the hurried cremation of the victim, though it was admittedly a “collective decision”.

The J&K administration on Tuesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, who was arrested in the backdrop of the Centre's move to revoke J&K's special status on August 5, 2019.

With the country and world reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to grow at -10.3 % ( i.e., a contraction) in 2020 as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Global growth is projected to be -4.4% ( i.e., a contraction in output of 4.4%) for this year , the it said.

Pakistan is unlikely to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF’s) greylist next week, when the plenary session of the Paris-based global terror-financing watchdog is held, after its latest evaluation saw it clear 21 of 27 action points, with six key areas outstanding where Pakistan has yet to show progress.

The eVIN network, which can track the latest vaccine stock position; temperature at storage facility; geo-tag health centres; and maintain facility-level dashboard, is being repurposed for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, said the Union Health Ministry in a release issued on Tuesday.

She is counted among the country’s top scientists and public health experts, but for Soumya Swaminathan, who is the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization and the former Director General (DG) of India’s top medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research, it wasn’t always easy to be heard as a young researcher, and a woman at that.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi backing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his verbal spat with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the decision not to reopen temples in the State.

Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates fighting on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket in the Bihar Assembly polls blame senior leaders in the BJP for their rebellion and their seeking of tickets from other parties to contest, stating that the BJP in the State was being “pawned” to the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

Three minor girls were attacked with a chemical while they were sleeping in their house in a village in Gonda district, police said on Tuesday. While the family said the girls had acid thrown on their faces, police are yet to identify the chemical and have launched a forensic examination.

The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday remanded businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 17.

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “military puppet,” prominent Pakistani dissidents, including former and current members of Parliament, have blamed the powerful army for the country’s fragility, insecurity and inability to get along with its neighbours.

Chennai Super Kings successfully defended a target of 168 to record its third win of the season, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.