Baba Siddique, a leader of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, shot dead in Mumbai

Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday (October 12, 2024) at 9.30 p.m. The shooting took place outside his Bandra East MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Neelamnagar.

Tamil Nadu train accident: Railways orders high-level inquiry into collision

The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into Friday night’s (October 11, 2024) collision between a speeding express train and a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai, a suburb of north Chennai. There were no fatalities, though eleven coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on impact, leaving a parcel van in flames and mangled bogies strewn across the crash site. At least nine people were injured.

Prof. G.N. Saibaba passes away in Hyderabad

Former Delhi University professor Prof. Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba died at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. He was 57. He was declared dead by the doctors at 8.36 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024). He is survived by wife Vasantha Kumari and daughter Manjeera.

India didn’t sign letter of support by 104 nations for U.N. Secretary-General after ban by Israel

India was a notable exclusion from a letter signed by 104 countries, including European and African countries, as well as much of the Global South that “condemned” Israel for banning United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering Israeli territory.

Former BJP leader’s event to support Trump ‘postponed’ after pushback from party

A former BJP MLA’s online event in support of Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump was “postponed”, days after the BJP had distanced itself from the event and its organiser.

With polls, Sena groups go for the jugular at Dasara rallies

The Dasara rallies in Maharashtra saw a face-off between Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While Mr. Thackeray’s group firmly pitched him as the CM candidate for the coming State Assembly election, Mr. Shinde took a jibe on him for his Chief Ministerial aspiration. “Your own allies can’t stand your face. How will the people of Maharashtra accept you?” he asked during his Dasara speech at Azad Maidan, warning Mr. Thackeray to not trifle with him.

NC’s push for restoration of J&K Statehood is backed by Supreme Court judgment

The call for restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by the National Conference, which is staking claim to form the new government in the Union Territory, is backed by a Supreme Court judgment.

IND vs BAN third T20I: Hurricane Samson leaves Bangladesh in tatters

Sanju Samson (111, 47b, 11x4, 8x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (75, 35b, 8x4, 5x6) feasted on a hapless Bangladesh attack to propel India to a comfortable win in the third and final T20I here on Saturday. An explosive batting display from the Indians enabled a 3-0 sweep of the T20I leg, to go with the 2-0 win in the Tests held earlier.

In report on Santhal Pargana, NCST says NGOs should be roped in to deal with ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’

In the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes’ report on the demographic changes in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region, the Commission has recommended roping in non-State actors, specifically non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to deal with the alleged problem of “Bangladeshi infiltration” into the State.

Emergency contraceptive pills need no prescription: Drugs regulator

There is no change in the status quo regarding sales and distribution of Emergency Contraceptive Pill (ECP) brands like I-Pill or Unwanted-72, said a senior official at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), adding that there is no recommendation to move it from an over-the-counter drug to a prescription drug.

