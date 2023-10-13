Morning Digest | Air India flight from Israel arrives in Delhi; India reiterates call for ‘sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine’, and more

October 13, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

Israel-Hamas war, day 7 updates: Air India flight from Tel Aviv lands in Delhi

An Air India flight carrying around 200 people from Tel Aviv has arrived in the national capital early morning on Friday. India launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend has triggered fresh tensions in the region.

India reiterates call for ‘sovereign, independent, viable state of Palestine’

India reiterated its call for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that there was an “obligation” to uphold humanitarian principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

India ranks 111 out of 125 countries in Global Hunger Index

India ranks 111 out of a total of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023, with its progress against hunger nearly halted since 2015, reflecting a global trend. The Union government, though, contested India’s performance for the third year in a row, citing flawed methodology.

Prasar Bharati OTT likely to become operational early next year

Prasar Bharati has expedited the process for developing an over-the-top (OTT) platform through which it plans to provide a range of services in collaboration with the other prominent players in the industry. The project is expected to materialise early next year.

BJP in damage control mode over dissent after release of Rajasthan list

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan is in a damage control mode over dissent among several ticket expectants after the release of first list of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. Several leaders and their supporters have expressed their resentment, especially at the seats where the BJP MPs have been fielded.

INDIA bloc writes to Meta and Google to remain ‘neutral’

In the light of revelations made by The Washington Post about the alleged role of Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube for allegedly inciting communal hatred, the INDIA bloc has written letters to the CEOs of Meta and Google — Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, urging them to ensure that their platforms remain “neutral” ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls and cautioned them not to allow their platforms to be “used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India’s much cherished democratic ideals”.

India should learn lessons from unprecedented attack on Israel, says NSG Chief

National Security Guard Director (NSG) General M.A. Ganapathy said on Thursday that in the wake of the terror attack in Israel, India needs to have a crisis management response framework at the national level on extreme terrorist scenarios. He said despite the technological advancements, it is the man and weapon which make the final difference.

Trump says Netanyahu ‘let us down’ before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian general

Former President Donald Trump has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying him just before the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in 2020, breaking from the Republican presidential primary field’s uniform support of Israel as it responds to Hamas’ deadly attack.

SA vs AUS: De Kock’s ton and potent attack sink Aussies

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said on match eve that both teams were ‘very similar’, but there were few parallels between them on Thursday as South Africa mauled the five-champion by 134 runs in a World Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.