13 coaches derail as express train rams into stationary train at Kavaraipettai near Chennai

In yet another accident of a signal failure, a speeding express train rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai near Gummidipoondi in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday night (October 11, 2024). The impact of the collision was such that a parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches derailed.

PM Modi, Justin Trudeau have a ‘brief exchange’ at Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, almost a year after his Canadian counterpart accused India of involvement in the death of a Canadian Khalistani separatist.

Tiruchi-Sharjah flight returns to Tiruchirappalli airport after facing mid-air glitch shortly after take-off

An Air India Express Boeing 737 NG aircraft operating a flight from Trichy to Sharjah with 140 passengers onboard circled over the airport for nearly three hours before making a safe return. The DGCA is investigating the incident, a senior official said.

Unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme from October 12

The unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme pilot project from Saturday (October 12, 2024) evening. On the eve of the portal opening to applicants, the number of opportunities posted to the portal of the PM Internship Scheme surged to 90,849 on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and delay first 777X delivery as strike hits finances

Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, delay the first deliveries of its 777X jet by a year and record $5 billion in losses in the third quarter, as the U.S. planemaker continues to spiral during a month-long strike. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must shrink its workforce “to align with our financial reality” after an ongoing strike by 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

Israeli forces kill 2 Lebanese soldiers and injure 2 U.N. peacekeepers in separate strikes

An Israeli airstrike killed two Lebanese soldiers and wounded three on Friday (October 11, 2024), Lebanon’s military said, just hours after the Israeli military fired on the headquarters of U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two of them for the second day in a row.

Climate change triggered intensified rain, wind in Hurricane Milton: experts

Experts said on Friday (October 11, 2024) that human-induced climate change made Hurricane Milton, which lashed Florida this week, wetter and windier. “Heavy one-day rainfall events such as the one associated with Milton are 20-30% more intense and about twice as likely in today’s climate,” the international World Weather Attribution group said in a report.

Adani’s Navi Mumbai International Airport announces inaugural landing by IAF aircraft

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Airport Code: NMI), an Adani Airport on Friday (October 11, 2024) announced the inaugural landing of an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft — the IAF C-295 which successfully touched down on its South runway. The greenfield international airport which has been under development since 2017 is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain for India’s upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Friday (October 11, 2024) named vice-captain of India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The squad has been reduced to 15, with uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the Bangladesh Test series, missing out after sustaining a shoulder injury during Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Lucknow.

Global Chess League: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings reach final, edging out Alpine SG Pipers

Triveni Continental Kings edged past Alpine SG Pipers 9-7 to book its second final in a row at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. In Saturday’s (October 12, 2024) final, Continental Kings will defend its crown against PBG Alaskan Knights, which had qualified with a round to spare a day ago, topping the six-team double round robin league. Alaskan Knights scored 24 match points, while Continental Kings and SG Pipers finished with 18 each. Better game points (99) helped the reigning champion finish second in the table, ahead of SG Pipers (88).

