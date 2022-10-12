Police and locals at the place where two women were allegedly murdered and buried in a horrific case of black magic and human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India in November

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held bilateral talks with her American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during which Ms. Yellen announced that she would visit India in November. “I am glad to announce today that in November ahead of the G20 meetings, I will take my first trip to India as Treasury Secretary, to attend the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership, our ninth Partnership meeting,” Ms. Yellen said.

Human sacrifice claims lives of two Kerala women; man, couple arrested

Two women were killed in two separate ‘ritualistic human sacrifices’ over three months by three accused persons at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

IMF cuts India’s FY 2022-23 growth forecast to 6.8%

The world, including India, will experience an overall slowdown in the next year owing to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, tightening monetary conditions globally, the highest inflation in decades, and lingering effects of the pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

U.N. Secretary-General, PM Modi to launch environmental programme at Gujarat’s Statue of Unity

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to India next week to attend the launch of a special environmental programme along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia, in the presence of hundreds of officials, and over a hundred diplomats and heads of Indian missions worldwide.

Gyanvapi case | Masjid panel says plea for scientific investigation of ‘Shivling’ vague

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee of the Gyanvapi mosque on Tuesday filed a rejoinder before the Varanasi district court, objecting to the application of some of the Hindu plaintiffs that seeks a “scientific investigation” of the disputed structure reportedly found inside the mosque during a video survey in May.

Urban poverty triples in Sri Lanka amid enduring crisis

As Sri Lankans continue braving their worst economic crisis since Independence, urban poverty on the island has tripled in the last year, from 5% to 15 %, according to a recent World Bank report.

President Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from Wednesday

The president will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala on Wednesday.

Heavy rain inundates parts of Assam; over 33,000 people affected

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast more rain over the next two days, which may further deteriorate the situation; Met warns of torrential rain in Sikkim, north Bengal.

BJP President J.P. Nadda to launch BJP’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in Gujarat on Wednesday

The yatra will be launched by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to kick off 2nd phase of doorstep welfare scheme on Wednesday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will kick off the second phase of his government’s ambitious outreach programme aimed at taking the government’s welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries from Giridih district on Wednesday, an official said.

India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones

The Indian government will push Apple, Samsung, and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service.

Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI | Dominant India takes ODI series win against South Africa

India thrashed South Africa by seven wickets and nearly 30 overs to spare in the third one-day international and completed a comeback series win on Tuesday.

FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup | U.S.A. thrash India 8-0 in tournament opener

Indian under-17 women’s football team started their FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign with a 0-8 defeat to the USA in their campaign opener at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, which is Indian women’s football team’s biggest defeat in under-17 category.

Roger Binny set to be elected unopposed as BCCI president

Roger Binny, one of the architects of India's 1983 World Cup triumph and the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, has arrived at the BCCI headquarters to file his nomination papers for the BCCI President's post. Binny is set to be elected unopposed on October 18.