Morning Digest: Nitish Kumar unveils poll promises in Bihar, Supreme Court to function with full strength, and more

With the first phase of Assembly elections in Bihar barely two weeks away, JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated that he would implement the sequel to his ambitious Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) programme to make the State self-reliant.

The extended closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic could dent India’s future earnings by anywhere between $420 billion and $600 billion, as depleted learning levels of students will translate into poorer productivity going forward, the World Bank has said.

Ahead of the by-poll for the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said given the farmers’ anger after the enactment of new agriculture sector laws and the Centre’s indifference to the farmers’ issue, the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government will fall sooner than expected.

The Supreme Court will work with its pre-pandemic strength from October 12 as its 12 Benches with about 30 judges would assemble through videoconferencing daily. Five Benches of two to three judges in different combinations had been sitting on working days to hear around 20 cases daily since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sunday attacked the Opposition which he said was advocating the interests of middlemen and peddling “lies” about his government’s efforts to introduce lasting reforms in agriculture and rural development.

Republic TV on Sunday said it will not succumb to any efforts to curtail editorial freedom, after its CEO and COO were questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with a Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation investigation.

In a report compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the Maharashtra police have cited an incident in Malegaon in April where the police had to persuade doctors to treat all patients equally as the “doctors feared that treating patients from Muslim areas could infect their hospitals”.

A citizens’ committee, including former Supreme Court and High Court judges, has been constituted to inquire into the February communal riots in Delhi. The committee will inquire into the role of the State machinery in restoring order and the part played by certain sections of the media to fan the flames through fake news before and after the violence that broke out following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Congress on Sunday launched an internal inquiry after a woman party member was allegedly manhandled during an event in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) after she opposed the nomination of a leader as the party candidate in the upcoming Assembly byelection.

Five Congress legislators who had defected to the BJP earlier this year during the Rajya Sabha polls figured among the seven candidates the BJP has named for eight by-elections scheduled for next month.

Bangladesh is expected to be the focus of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Strategy when Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrives in Dhaka for a visit from October 14-16. The visit by the senior American official is the first such attempt by the U.S. administration to engage Dhaka directly ever since Beijing undertook several proactive measures to help the South Asian country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suryakumar Yadav played a second match-winning knock of the week to help Mumbai Indians cruise to a comfortable victory against Delhi Capitals and emerge as clear leader in the Indian Premier League points table.

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag stole a sensational win from right under the nose of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The five-wicket victory, with a ball to spare, at the Dubai International Stadium finally brought an end to the terrible run for Rajasthan Royals, which had come into the match after losing its last four.

