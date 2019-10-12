Morning digest: Modi, Xi discuss terrorism, radicalisation; U.S., China agree 'Phase 1' trade deal, and more

Modi, Xi resolve to work together to face challenge of terrorism and radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday evening deliberated upon areas of investment that the two countries could encourage. They shared the view that they would work together to ensure that “radicalisation and terrorism” did not affect the fabric of “multi cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies” of their countries.

U.S., China agree 'Phase 1' trade deal; Trump suspends October tariff hike

The United States and China agreed on Friday to the first phase of a deal to end a trade war, prompting President Donald Trump to suspend a threatened tariff hike, but officials said the agreement had to be put on paper and more work was required to get it finalized.

Camaraderie marks start of Modi-Xi ‘informal summit’

The second “informal summit” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping began on Friday at Mamallapuram, a town famously associated with Pallava rulers, with the two leaders spending the evening together for a few hours and getting a glimpse of the blend of south Indian art and culture.

Our job is to give voice to the aspirations of the people: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray speaks on the Assembly polls, his decision to contest and the party’s future in this interview.

Murder without mayhem: Chilling facts behind the Koodathayi killings

Jolly Joseph, a resident of Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district, has confessed to plotting and killing six family members, including a two-year-old, over more than a decade. Mohamed Nazeer pieces together the chilling facts behind the tragedy.

Unnao rape victim accident case: CBI declines to invoke murder charge against Kuldeep Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 11 filed a charge sheet against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his associates and the driver of a truck that collided with a car, seriously injuring the Unnao rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on July 28.

Alexei Leonov, the first human to walk in space, dies in Moscow

Alexei Leonov, the legendary Soviet cosmonaut who became the first human to walk in space 54 years ago and who nearly didn’t make it back into his space capsule, has died in Moscow at 85.

Four-day police custody for former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, and three others to four-day police custody in a cheating case involving Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Congress demands White Paper on PMC crisis

The Congress on Friday demanded that the government present a white paper on the crisis on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, fixing accountability of those who responsible for the current crisis. The party also asked the government to lift the limit on withdrawal imposed by the RBI with immediate effect.

Darjeeling’s tea-garden workers to get 20% bonus

The West Bengal government and the Tea Planters’ Association of Darjeeling hills on Friday agreed to the demand of tea garden workers across 87 gardens in the Darjeeling hills for a 20% bonus. The decision was taken during a tripartite meeting at Kolkata’s New Secretariat Building where representatives of the workers’ union and planters’ association met Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Euro 2020 qualifiers | Late Ondrasek winner helps Czech Republic upset England 2-1

England suffered their first tournament qualifying defeat for 10 years when they lost 2-1 away to the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 qualifying Group A clash on Friday.

It was a fully deserved win for the Czechs. They played with verve and determination against a sluggish England who delivered their worst performance since Gareth Southgate took over as manager.