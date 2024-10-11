Maharashtra government asks Centre to raise non-creamy layer limit to ₹15 lakh

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday (October 10, 2024) decided to request the Union government to increase the income limit to qualify for ‘non-creamy layer’ to ₹15 lakh per year from the current ₹8 lakh. The decision came ahead of the Assembly elections which are expected to be held next month.

Government declares Hizb-ut-Tahrir a terrorist organisation

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (October 10, 2024) declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Details on CAA beneficiaries not readily available, says Union Home Ministry

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said the information on applicants who became Indian citizens under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) is not readily available. The MHA, while responding to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Hindu, said that “only readily available information may be provided.”

India, ASEAN nations to look at linking payment systems

India will share its knowledge and experiences in using digital public infrastructure (DPI) such as Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the ASEAN nations and explore collaboration to address diverse challenges in education, healthcare, agriculture and climate change.

Zelensky denies ceasefire with Russia under discussion on trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday (October 10, 2024) a ceasefire with Russia was not under discussion with European allies and urged more Western support ahead of a tough winter during his lightning tour of four capitals.

Durga puja in Bangladesh is a test of Yunus’ pledge to protect Hindus

Four days of Durga Puja festivity started in Bangladesh on Thursday (October 10, 2024) amidst nagging concerns about security. Chief Adviser Prof. Mohammad Yunus and the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have affirmed that the festival belongs to all sections of the country.

India bids farewell to Ratan Tata

Senior politicians, industrialists, and celebrities joined thousands of mourners, including Tata employees and regular Mumbaikars, in bidding farewell to Ratan Tata, one of India’s corporate giants, as his mortal remains were cremated with full State honours in India’s financial capital on Thursday.

Tussle between doctors and West Bengal government spills on Kolkata streets during peak Durga puja festivities

The ongoing tussle between West Bengal government and protesting junior doctors on Thursday (October 10, 2024) spilled on the streets of Kolkata with people protesting against the rape and murder of doctor at R.G. Kar trying to storm different Durga puja pandals.

Uzbekistan accepts Afghan ambassador in win for Taliban government

Uzbekistan has accepted an ambassador from Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, Kabul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday (October 10, 2024), a rare diplomatic triumph for the internationally isolated government.

Sleep disturbances, sadness of mood, stress and anxiety top the list of callers on govt. mental health helpline

The Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry will soon be covered under the National Tele Mental Health Programme of India and offer Tele MANAS service. According to data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday (October 10, 2024), an overview of the type of complaints on the helpline shows that the top four complaints here relate to sleep disturbances (14%), sadness of mood (14%), stress (11%) and anxiety (9%).

