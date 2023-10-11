Morning Digest | U.S. Secretary of State to travel to Israel; ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan mission on October 21, and more

October 11, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST

Israel-Hamas war day 4 LIVE updates

President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after major terrorist attacks by Hamas militants, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Over 1,900 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan mission on October 21

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will execute the first of multiple test flights ahead of the Gaganyaan mission — India’s first manned mission to space — on October 21, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Space, Science and Technology, said on Tuesday.

Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on October 10, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas’ surprise weekend attack that would “reverberate ... for generations.”

Net direct tax collections up 21.8% to ₹9.57 lakh crore

India’s net direct tax collections grew 21.8% to ₹9.57 lakh crore by October 9, surpassing over half of the Budget estimates for this year, with personal income tax revenues rising 32.5% and corporate taxes increasing 12.4%.

On his 100th day in Maharashtra government, Ajit Pawar proclaims himself as national president of NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leading the rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on October 10 asserted himself as national president of the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Caste census an X-ray to find out problems of OBCs: Rahul Gandhi

Caste-based census is like an X-ray that will detect the problems of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits and tribals of the country and how much representation they should get, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday at a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Centre launches protocol to manage malnutrition in children at Anganwadi

The Centre on October 10 launched a standardised national protocol to identify and provide extensive care to malnourished children in the country which includes fresh initiatives like appetite testing and “buddy mother” concept.

Nawaz Sharif to leave U.K. for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah before returning to Pakistan

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would leave London for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to perform Umrah pilgrimage before returning to Pakistan next week, ending a four-year “self-imposed exile”, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Tuesday.

AIADMK walks out of Assembly; Stalin questions Palaniswami on party’s ‘sudden concern’ for Muslim prisoners

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led his partymen to stage a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion in the House over the release of life convicts, including Muslims from prisons.

President Murmu on two-day visit to J&K from October 11

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the convocation of Kashmir university and also visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday, officials said.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Rohit’s Men in Blue primed to have a smooth passage against Afghanistan

Deep in the heart of Delhi with its symbols of power, tree-lined roads, dry heat and dodgy air, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kotla for the old fans, geared up for Wednesday’s World Cup clash between India and Afghanistan.

