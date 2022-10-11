Former Telecom Minister Andimuthu Raja. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan to join closing ceremony of SCO anti-terror exercise hosted by India

Pakistan has been invited to the closing ceremony, on October 13, of the ongoing Joint Anti-Terror Exercise (JATE) under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India, official and diplomatic sources confirmed..

CBI chargesheets ex-Telecom Minister A. Raja in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chargesheeted former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja, the sitting Nilgiris MP, in a disproportionate assets case registered in 2015.

Gujarat won't allow 'Urban Naxals' to destroy life of State's youth: PM Modi

In full-fledged campaign mode in his home State Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10 warned the “Urban Naxals” trying to gain entry into the State, an apparent reference to Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP, which is taking on the BJP in a triangular contest in the State.

Mulayam Singh’s cremation in his native village, Saifai; several leaders expected to attend

The body of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at his native Saifai village in U.P.’s Etawah district Monday evening, hours after the leader died at a Gurugram hospital. It has been kept at the Saifai festival ground for “darshan” and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Bommai, Yediyurappa to launch ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ on Tuesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the BJP stalwart B.S. Yediyurappa, would start ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ in at least 50 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Karnataka from Raichur on Tuesday.

Money laundering case | SC to hear on Tuesday Satyendar Jain’s plea against Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on Tuesday a plea filed by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his petition against a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case, in which he is under arrest, to another court.

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday ED’s plea against HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Religious conversion event | Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Gautam Tuesday

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to former AAP minister Rajendra Gautam to appear for questioning in relation to his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, officers said on Monday.

Nirmala Sitharaman U.S. visit | Slew of multilateral and bilateral parleys lined up

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin an official visit to the U.S. on October 11, 2022 to participate in a host of critical bilateral and multilateral meetings, including the annual meets of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Mahakal Lok’ on Tuesday, Ujjain decked up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the first phase of the ₹856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here on Tuesday that is expected to significantly boost tourism in this holy city of Madhya Pradesh.

For inter-caste, inter-faith couples, a harrowing search for safe houses

Despite a Supreme Court directive, only Delhi, Haryana and Punjab have proper shelters for such couples facing opposition from families and community

China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday

Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.

Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI |Dhawan, Gill in focus as India look to seal series

The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India open FIFA women’s U-17 WC campaign against USA with hope to get at least a point

One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, India will begin as clear underdogs in their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup opening match against the mighty USA in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Hero Indian Super League 2022/23 | Karikari, Rahim goals guide Chennaiyin FC to win against ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's indiscretion and poor defensive organization during the counter-attack cost ATK Mohun Bagan dearly as Chennaiyin FC rallied from a goal down to beat hosts 2-1 in the opening Indian Super League encounter between the two teams, here on Monday.