Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry, takes his final bow

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday evening. He was 86. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan,” his family said in a statement.

CCS clears deals for 2 indigenous nuclear attack subs, 31 MQ-9B drones from U.S.

The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved two high-profile deals for the purchase of 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from General Atomics of the U.S. as well indigenous construction of two Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSN).

Bihar Dalit man assaulted, urinated and spat on for asking his wages

Three members of a family in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district allegedly urinated and spat on Dalit worker Rinku Manjhi, assaulting him and using a casteist slur against him when he asked them for his daily wages. The victim has filed a complaint accusing Ramesh Patel, Arun Patel and Gaurav Patel of assaulting him on October 4, on the basis of which the police lodged an FIR at Bochaha police station on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Senior doctors of several government medical colleges in Bengal offer ‘mass resignation’

Senior doctors of some more State-run medical colleges in West Bengal on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) joined the senior doctors from the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), in Kolkata, to offer ‘mass resignation’. Doctors from the Medical College Kolkata (MCK); the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH); and the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), Sushrutanagar, Darjeeling district have joined the offer of ‘mass resignation’.

Prevent ‘non-Sanatani’ people from entering Kumbh Mela, demand akharas

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), an apex body of Hindu seers and religious leaders, on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) announced its decision to prevent “non-Sanatani” people — or those who do not believe in Sanatan Dharma — from entering or putting up stalls at the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in Prayagraj next year.

Trump praises Modi, says he is the ‘nicest human being’ but can also be a ‘total killer’

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described Mr. Modi’s change in demeanour in response to perceived threats. His comments were made on an episode of the Flagrant podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

Leaders race to form governments in J&K, Haryana

A day after the Assembly election results were announced, the leaders of the winning parties — the BJP in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir — were engaged in hectic political activity.

India crush Sri Lanka by 82 runs, boost net run rate

The seasoned duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur was back to its sizzling best as India gave a massive boost to their net run rate with an 82-run hammering of Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Bolivia joins South Africa ICJ ‘genocide’ case against Israel

Bolivia has joined South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that alleges the Israeli Gaza offensive breaches the U.N. Genocide Convention, the court said on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Nitish Reddy sizzles with bat and ball as India seal series with 86-run win

Nitish Kumar Reddy announced himself on the international stage with a flamboyant 74 as a youthful Indian side delivered yet another commanding performance to thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20I here on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

ED attaches properties of RJD’s Arun Yadav, close aide of Lalu Prasad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 46 immovable properties of Arun Yadav, former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Sandesh (2015-19), and his family members, and sums of approximately ₹2.05 crore in bank accounts, the total value adding up to about ₹21.38 crore.

