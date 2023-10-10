Morning Digest | Do not get involved in Israel crisis- top U.S. general warns Iran; Parties see 5-state elections announcement as precursor to Lok Sabha polls, and more

October 10, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates

The Israeli government promised Monday to hunt down Hamas fighters and to punish the Gaza Strip following a surprise weekend attack that killed more than 900 people in Israel, including at least 260 at a crowded music festival that became the scene of one of the country’s worst civilian massacres. A day after formally declaring war, Israel’s military worked to crush Hamas fighters who might remain in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of Gaza, where almost 500 people have died since Saturday’s unprecedented incursion.

Election Commission announces dates for Assembly polls in 5 States

Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would be held between November 7 and 30. The counting of votes would take place on December 3 for all the five States, the Election Commission announced on Monday, setting the ball rolling for the crucial polls which are being considered to be the semi-finals to the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our government will conduct a country-wide caste census: Congress Working Committee

A Congress-led government will conduct a nation-wide caste census as part of the decadal census that was due in 2021, remove the cap of 50% on reservation through legislation and implement the women’s reservation law to provide 33% quota for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies at the earliest, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said in a resolution that was unanimously adopted on October 9.

Israel fighting a war that it did not choose, says Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Israel will fight a long war against terror and defeat those that are responsible for the attack that has killed hundreds of people, Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen said on October 9. Addressing an online press conference attended by the global media, Mr Cohen hit out at Hamas and Iran and claimed that Israel has “no dispute” over land with Palestinians.

HC, ACB court dismiss Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petitions in skill development, IRR and FiberNet scam cases

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s quest for a relief in the skill development scam case has ended in despair once again as the ACB Special Court here dismissed his bail petition on Monday. However, the judge, B.S.V. Himabindu, also turned down the CID’s plea to allow it to take him into custody for an additional five days to extract more information on his role in the scam.

PM Modi to interact with India’s Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India’s Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said.

EU reverses earlier announcement that it was ‘immediately’ suspending aid to Palestinians

The European Union on late on October 9 reversed an earlier announcement by an EU commissioner that the bloc was “immediately” suspending aid for Palestinian authorities and instead said it would urgently review such assistance in the wake of the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Sikkim flash flood | Death toll rises to 34; IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

The death toll in Sikkim’s flash flood has risen to 34, officials in the state said on Monday, while the administration in adjoining northern West Bengal said that 40 bodies have been fished out from the downstream of Teesta River.

NewsClick editor, HR to be produced in court on October 10; 25 journalists questioned for second time

Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned about 25 journalists and contributors of the NewsClick for a second time in connection with a UAPA case registered against the online news portal for allegedly peddling “anti-national” agenda in the country, sources said on Monday.

Kargil results make BJP’s bid for Ladakh parliament seat an uphill task in 2024

The results thrown up in the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC-K) elections will make it an uphill task for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain the Lok Sabha seat of Ladakh in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Battered Sri Lanka looks to get its act together against confident Pakistan

A confident Pakistan, eager to keep the momentum going after its emphatic win over The Netherlands in its opener here, takes on a battered Sri Lanka in its second match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.