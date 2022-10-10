Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Government to kick off FY24 Budget making exercise on Monday

The government on Monday will kick off its annual Budget making exercise for the financial year 2023-24, which is expected to look at measures to revive growth amid a gloomy global outlook.

Campaign against drugs will be a national issue, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said the fight against drugs, intensified by the north-eastern States, would lead to a unified approach across the country.

PM Modi begins three-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate projects ahead of election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while declaring Modhera village in Gujarat as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village, talked about how invaders in the past tried their best to raze the historic Sun Temple in Modhera and the atrocities they committed on the people of the region.

Nitish Kumar has become delusional and politically isolated, retorts Prashant Kishor

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been working for BJP in Bihar and once had asked him to merge his party JD(U) with the Congress Party, MrKishor on October 9, 2022 retorted that Nitish Kumar has become delusional and politically isolated as age has been showing its impact on him.

Rajasthan rebellion shows Gandhis’ diminishing clout

The recent episode of Rajasthan Congress MLAs rebelling in favour of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has exposed a contradiction that the party has been grappling with for some time now.

Fatalities among U.N. Peacekeeping Forces rising, says Undersecretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix

The number of fatalities among United Nations Peacekeeping Forces (UNPKF) in direct attacks is growing, said U.N. Undersecretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix in an interview to The Hindu, when he visited Delhi last week to discuss the need for more “robust” mandates and better equipment, training and technology with Indian officials. Mr. Lacroix’s visit to the region came amid a number of attacks by anti-U.N. groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where two Indian soldiers were among those killed in the last few weeks.

Karnataka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

With taxi aggregators including Ola and Uber unrelenting to the Karnataka government’s direction to stop autorickshaw services under its domain with immediate effect, the State transport department has warned that the enforcement will start from Monday.

Singapore to lift COVID-19 restrictions for all from Monday

Singapore is set to lift the COVID-19 restrictions on non-vaccinated individuals from Monday but it is ready to step up such measures when necessary to lower infection rates and protect the unvaccinated, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday.

Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement.

Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

The Kyrgyzstan defence ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held in the country’s east from Monday to Friday.

Hero Indian Super League 2022/23 | Hyderabad FC share a point with Mumbai FC after a six-goal thriller

Defending champions Hyderabad FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League season on Sunday.

New-look Chennaiyin set to kickstart ISL campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan

Two-time former champions Chennaiyin FC will look to go out all guns blazing and start the new season on a winning note when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match of the Indian Super League in Kolkata on Monday.

Experimental India to face plucky Thailand in Women’s Asia Cup

With a semifinal berth already sealed, India will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet on Monday.