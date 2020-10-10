Morning Digest: Trump to resume campaigning with outdoor event at White House; Djokovic sets up French Open final with Nadal, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

U.S. President Donald Trump, itching to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by delivering remarks to supporters at the White House at an outdoor event on Saturday.

In September, the murder of a Vysya man married to a Reddy woman by her family brought into focus once again the incidence of caste-related killings in Telangana. Serish Nanisetti, Marri Ramu and Abhinay Deshpande report on murders in the name of honour and the state’s inability to curb them

Officials from Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday said they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday.

Also read: Frog to fungus, 544 species add to India’s diversity in 2019

The SARS-CoV-2 wouldn’t be the last such virus of its kind — in terms of its ability to rapidly spread among people — and the next such virus of its kind could be a “MERS-2” even (a reference to the Middle Eastern Respiratory Virus that is more lethal but less contagious), said Susan Weiss, Professor of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

Can a wind turbine produce water out of thin air? Prime Minister Narendra Modi reckoned it is possible and requested Henrik Andersen, the CEO of Vesta Wind Systems, a Danish maker of wind turbines, if his organisation could develop the technology.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has questioned Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about issuing Ayush treatment protocol for COVID-19 treatment and asked him to explain on what basis these recommendations were made.

Also read: Number of campus offers this year will mirror last year’s: TCS

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has asked the expert group of the Labour Bureau to finalise the survey on migration at the earliest so that data on the number of migrant workers can be compiled, a Labour Ministry statement said on Friday.

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from state prison, leading Minnesota’s governor to activate the National Guard to help keep the peace in the event of protests.

The Odisha government seems to have fallen prey to fake news. A dubious news report citing a purported Oxford University study that praised measures to contain COVID-19 spread in Ganjam district was promoted by the top Odisha administration on social media.

Also read: 3 contenders for national butterfly status

On a night when the Delhi Capitals fielders caught just about everything that came their way, with considerable style on a few occasions, Rajasthan Royals failed to put an end to its miserable run. Not even a return to its happy hunting ground — the Sharjah Cricket Stadium — helped, as RR lost by 46 runs on Friday.

World number one Novak Djokovic defended resolutely to outlast big-hitting Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 in an enthralling contest on Friday to advance to the final of the French Open.