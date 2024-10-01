PM Modi calls Netanyahu, reminds need for preventing ‘regional escalation’ of west Asian conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 30, 2024) spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for avoiding “regional escalation” of the West Asian conflict. During the phone call that came days after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut, PM Modi extended support for Israel’s fight against terrorism . “Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability,” said Mr. Modi in a message.

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals where an elective procedure is to be performed, sources said. Hospital sources added that his health condition was stable. The elective procedure would be performed in cath lab on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). His upcoming film Vettaiyan to be released next week.

Several men and women from Ladakh who were marching to Delhi to demand constitutional safeguards for the region, were stopped and detained by the police on the Delhi-Haryana border late on Monday. Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who was leading the padayatra was detained by the police as the 150-strong contingent from Ladakh reached Singhu border in north Delhi. The Delhi Chalo Padayatra started from Leh on September 1 and was scheduled to reach Delhi on Monday evening. The march led by Mr. Wangchuk was to culminate at Rajghat on October 2.

The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a student, the son of a daily wager and a member of a Scheduled Caste community, who missed admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (Dhanbad) due to his inability to pay ₹17,500 as fees on time before the admission portal closed .“He is a brilliant student. No child seeking education should go back disappointed from the Supreme Court,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, said.

Over 20,000 polling staff have been mobilised on Monday (September 30, 2024) across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the third and final phase of Assembly elections, which will decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig, officials said. The highlight of the voting will be participation of west Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha community members who got the voting rights in Assembly, urban local bodies and panchayat elections after the abrogation of Article 370. They have earlier voted in block development council and district development council polls in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The differences between the Congress and the Shiv Sena UBT over Vidarbha led to a spar between Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut. Seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra appeared to be dragging as the Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party(SP) have not reached a consensus, sources said, in the seven-hour meeting held in Mumbai on Monday (September 30, 2024).

A Kolkata court rejected the bail prayer of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, and allowed the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) to interrogate them in jail. The two, arrested by the CBI for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run hospital, will remain in judicial custody till October 4. During the hearing, the CBI faced flak from the court when it prayed for custodial interrogation of the accused.

Hezbollah is an “important pillar of security” in West Asia, said the Iranian envoy to India here on Monday. Speaking at a condolence meeting in memory of slain Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah, the ambassadors of Iran and Palestine said that Hezbollah will recover from the setback of losing its top leaders in Israeli attacks. “Hezbollah is a legitimate political party in Lebanon. There is a saying in Lebanon that the army, nation and the resistance form the ‘golden triangle’ of Lebanon. Nowadays, the military wing of Hezbollah is defending the territory of Lebanon along with the Lebanese army against Israel,” said Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi. The condolence meeting was organized by Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, Chief Patron of Anjuman-E-Haidari, the largest Shia organisation of India.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled Monday that more interest rate cuts are in the pipeline, though their size and speed will depend on the evolution of the economy. Wall Street investors and economists are weighing whether the Fed will follow its larger-than-usual half-point cut made earlier this month with another hefty reduction at either of its upcoming meetings in November or December. At their meeting Sept 18, Fed officials penciled in two more quarter-point rate cuts at those final 2024 meetings.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had become an instrument of harassment for the political opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came hours after ED, on Monday, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B.M. by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

President Xi Jinping reiterated his call for China to “reunite” with Taiwan, the self-ruled island China claims as its own, during an address on the eve of national holiday celebrations. Mr. Xi also used his speech to thousands of people gathered for a banquet celebrating 75 years of the People’s Republic to call for opposition to the “separatist activities” of supporters of Taiwanese independence. “Achieving complete national reunification is the common aspiration of the Chinese people,” Mr. Xi said.

The Durga Puja economy in Kolkata has taken a hit as people keep away from festive extravaganza in the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in Kolkata and the ongoing protests over the incident. According to a research report by the British Council of India, “The economic worth of the creative industries around Durga Puja in West Bengal is at ₹32,377 crore, which is the size of the economy of many smaller countries across the world. Durga Puja accounts for 2.58% of the state GDP.”

Senior officials led by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw undertook a three-day trip to Japan in September to resolve a number of problems that have resulted in a deadlock between India and Japan over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project — the bullet train. Sources said, among the problems they discussed were Japan’s insistence on Japanese vendors for the trains and signalling systems, as well as costing and timing estimates for the completion of the project.

The Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the hill districts of the State for another six months, a September 26 notification said. Effective October 1, the provisions of the Act will be extended to the whole State, except 19 police station limits in seven valley districts, thus maintaining the status quo, since three such notifications were passed since March 2023.

