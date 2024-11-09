NSCN-IM threatens armed violence for first time after signing framework agreement in 2015

For the first time since signing a framework agreement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has issued a statement threatening to “resume violent armed resistance against India”. The NSCN-IM warned it would resume the struggle if the Centre does not agree for third-party intervention to address its demands, which include a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Minority status: Aligarh Muslim University celebrates ‘historic’ Supreme Court verdict

A wave of celebration pervaded Aligarh Muslim University after the Supreme Court judgment on Friday (November 8, 2024) affirmed the right of the central university to seek minority status. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon said, “We humbly accept the judgment of the Constitution Bench and are discussing the details with our legal experts.”

Fear, intimidation will only yield unnatural peace in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Expressing satisfaction over the passage of a resolution calling for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 8, 2024) said people “have to be partners in peace, and fear and intimidation will only yield unnatural peace” in J&K.

No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 8, 2024) accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of wanting to take the Constitution out of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world can restore Article 370 there.

Lokpal seeks SEBI chief’s response on conflict of interest charges

Anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal on Friday (November 8, 2024) sought an explanation from the chief of India’s stock market regulator, Madhabi Puri Buch, on the conflict of interest charges levelled against her in three separate complaints that cited a recent report from the U.S.-based shortseller firm, Hindenburg Research.

Submit tapes on Manipur CM Biren Singh’s ‘role’ in riots, Supreme Court tells Kuki group

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 8, 2024) ordered a Kuki organisation, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to produce audio tapes to substantiate its claim that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was instrumental in inciting and organising violencein the northeastern State which led to the loss of many lives.

Trial run of centralised PF pension system is successful, says Centre

The pilot run of the proposed Centralised Pension Payments System (CPPS) under the employees’ pension scheme (EPS) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is successful, the Union Labour Ministry said on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations in U.S.

Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies in the United States.

Notre Dame bells ring out in Paris for first time since 2019 fire

The bells of Notre Dame in Paris rang out together on Friday (November 8, 2024) for the first time since a 2019 fire that devastated the historic cathedral.

Tata Motors Q2 consolidated net profit declines 11% to ₹3,343 cr

Tata Motors on Friday (November 8, 2024) reported Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% to ₹3,343 crore as compared with ₹3,764 crore in the year ago period.

India vs South Africa 1st T20: Scintillating Samson headlines India’s comfortable 61-run win against Proteas

Sanju Samson’s breathtaking second century was beautifully complemented by spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi as India outclassed South Africa by a whopping 61 runs in the first T20 International to go 1-0 up in the four-match series in Durban on Friday (November 8, 2024).

BCCI vs PCB spar on CT venue as Mohsin Naqvi denies receiving any official note from Indian board

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Friday (November 8, 2024), categorically denied receiving any formal communication from Indian cricket board on its national team not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

