2 village guards kidnapped, killed by suspected militants in J&K’s Kishtwar

Two civilians, also working as Village Defence Guards (VDGs), were kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Jammu’s Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 7, 2024). Meanwhile, security forces have encircled a group of militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

Talks with Myanmar junta and rebels will help find a “Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned” solution to conflict: MEA

Consultation with a range of stakeholders in Myanmar will contribute to a ‘Myanmar-owned’ and ‘Myanmar-led’ solution to the current conflict in the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

PDP, JKPC, and AIP legislators bring fresh joint resolution on Article 370

Legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Thursday moved a fresh resolution before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against the “unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation” of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Days after 10 deaths, M.P. forms advisory panel for rehabilitation and treatment of wild elephants

Days after the death of 10 wild elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed an advisory committee for the better management of wild elephants in the State. According to officials, the order was issued by the Forest department on Wednesday and aims at improved rehabilitation and treatment of wild tuskers that are rescued or captured.

Cancelling consular camps in areas where Canada failed to provide security: India

Holding Canadian authorities responsible for failing to provide “adequate security” to Indian diplomats and consular staff, India on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said it was cancelling a number of consular camps it had planned to help citizens of Indian origin with their documentation requirements.

First Asian Buddhist Summit has reaffirmed India’s commitment to Buddhist legacy: experts

Buddha’s teachings were the binding force not only in philosophical terms but also in practice and they have helped to sustain Asian nations and cultures in times of crisis, Buddhist scholars and experts said at the first Asian Buddhist Summit here.

Federal Reserve cuts its key interest rate by a quarter-point amid postelection uncertainty

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Thursday by a quarter-point in response to the steady decline in the once-high inflation that had angered Americans and helped drive Donald Trump’s presidential election victory this week.

Biden says ‘bring down the temperature’, promises peaceful U.S. transition

President Joe Biden urged Americans Thursday (November 7, 2024) to lower the political temperature after Donald Trump’s crushing election win over Kamala Harris, saying in a conciliatory address to the nation that he would ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Israel signs deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co

The Israeli defence ministry said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) it had signed an agreement to acquire 25 next generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co.

India, Nepal agree to expedite water resources, energy cooperation

Nepal and India have agreed to expedite hydropower projects and advance cooperation on energy, water resources and other key areas, a top minister of the Himalayan nation said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

In a win for Elon Musk, Scindia says no to spectrum auction pitch from Ambani, Mittal

In a boost to Elon Musk’s Starlink, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the spectrum for satellite broadband will be allocated and not auctioned as sought by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal.