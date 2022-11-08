Morning Digest | Jaishankar to meet Manturov, Lavrov in Moscow; Centre amends Electoral Bond scheme to open fresh one-week sales window, and more

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

In his first visit since the Ukraine war, Jaishankar to meet Manturov and Lavrov in Moscow

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, during his first visit to Russia since the war in Ukraine began, and amidst a number of U.S.-based reports on a possible role for India to mediate in the conflict.

Centre amends Electoral Bond scheme to open a fresh one-week window for sales of such bonds starting Nov. 9

Weeks ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, the Centre on November 7, 2022, amended the Electoral Bond Scheme to grant itself the power to spell out an extra fortnight of electoral bond sales in years when States and Union Territories with a legislature have polls and used the power to open a fresh one-week window for issuing such bonds starting November 9.

Govt. has initiated collapse of constitutional machinery in Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday unleashed a full-blown attack on the Left government by alleging that “they have initiated the process of collapse of constitutional machinery” by threatening him of dire consequences and not permitting the vice chancellors appointed by him from performing their duties.

FCRA amendment in 2020 to discourage NGOs from spending on posh buildings and luxurious vehicles: MHA annual report

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was amended in 2020 to discourage expenditure by non- government organisations (NGOs) on “unproductive items” such as “inflated staff salaries, posh buildings and office and luxurious vehicles,” the Ministry of Home Affairs has said in its 2021-22 annual report.

Need to update NPR again to incorporate changes due to birth, death and migration: MHA annual report

There is a need to update the National Population Register (NPR) again to incorporate the changes due to birth, death, and migration for which demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be collected, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said in its 2021-22 annual report published on November 7, 2022.

Law Ministry appoints Law Commission chief

Retired High Court Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi as the chairperson of the commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Monday. The appointment comes after more than two years after the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Maharashtra

The entire town of Degloor in Nanded district of Maharashtra was aglow with mashals (flaming torches) as the Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here.

Reservation policy cannot stay for indefinite period, says Supreme Court

Three judges on the Constitution Bench, in views that formed both the majority and minority opinions, said the policy of reservation in education and employment cannot continue for an indefinite period.

Teachings of Sikh Gurus showing way to world passing through difficult phase: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said by giving citizenship to persecuted Sikh families from abroad in Gujarat recently, it has been underlined that no matter where the Sikhs may be, India is their home.

PM Modi to unveil logo, theme and website of G20 presidency on November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 presidency on November 8.

India’s manufacturing sector to sustain growth momentum for next 6-9 months: Survey

The growth momentum which has been witnessed by India’s manufacturing sector for the past few months is likely to stay for the next six to nine months, according to the latest quarterly survey by FICCI.

U.N. unveils global ‘early warning’ system for disasters at $3 billion

The United Nations on Monday unveiled a five-year plan to build a global early warning system for deadly and costly extreme weather events amplified by climate change.

Pakistan Supreme Court directs police to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Inspector General of the Punjab province to register a case on the gun attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours, a directive hailed by the former Prime Minister’s party as a “first step towards justice”.

China angered as U.K. trade minister visits Taiwan

A U.K. Trade Minister arrived in Taiwan on Monday for the first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to boost ties with the self-ruled island, sparking a rebuke from Beijing.

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

U.S. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning on Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the U.S. President’s term — and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor.

Sumit punches his way to the semifinals

Sumit Kundu gave a fine account of himself to beat Thailand’s Borworn Kadamduan 3-2 in a closely-fought quarterfinal match and enter the men’s 75kg semifinals in the Asian boxing championships in Amman on Monday.