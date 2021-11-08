Morning digest | Pounding rain keeps Chennai on alert; fisherman killed in Pakistan firing off Gujarat, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Heavy overnight rain led to flooding in several areas of Chennai on Sunday. Nungambakkam recorded 21.5 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period since 2015. Tamil Nadu has received a 43% surplus rainfall and Chennai registered a 26% excess since October 1.

A fisherman from Maharashtra was killed in firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on an Indian fishing boat off Gujarat. Six other fishers on boat have reportedly been abducted. The boat which came under fire was from Okha in Gujarat.

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in a Group 2 Super-12 game here on Sunday to progress to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals. As a result, India and Afghanistan failed to qualify further.

Abdul Jabbar, a gas victim, waged a lonely and seemingly never-ending battle for the welfare of the survivors of 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. His relentless struggle for over three decades brought medical and economic rehabilitation to the scores of victims. He will be awarded the Padma Shri posthumously on Monday at the Darbar Hall at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted BJP members to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the common man, while delivering the valedictory address at the party’s national executive meet being held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the eldest son of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia in a bank loan default case.

Minutes after New Zealand sealed its semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup with yet another clinical performance versus Afghanistan in its last Super 12 tie in Abu Dhabi, the Indian team cancelled its optional practice session scheduled at the ICC Academy here on Sunday evening.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers’ protest.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday asked the Central Government to convene an emergency meeting of all Environment Ministers of States neighbouring the Capital to discuss the issue of pollution arising from stubble burning and take urgent steps to secure the life of citizens.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs case, but he failed to appear before it citing fever, an official said.