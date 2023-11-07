November 07, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Mizoram Assembly elections voting LIVE updates | Polling to 40 seats to begin shortly

Voting to the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will take place on November 7, and decide the fate of 174 candidates in the State. According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, over 8.5 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 1,276 polling stations today.

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls Phase 1 LIVE updates | Voting to 20 seats to take place today

Chhattisgarh will witness the first round of polling on November 7, to its 90-seat Assembly. As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling covering 20 Assembly seats.

India, Bhutan to discuss new routes of regional connectivity

India and Bhutan agreed to discuss new routes of regional connectivity, and upgrade border and immigration posts to support Bhutan’s 5th King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s plans for a smart city at Gelephu on the border between Bhutan and Assam, after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.

Collegium recommends Chief Justices of 3 High Courts for appointment to SC

Conscious of the mounting pendency in the Supreme Court and the need to function at its full sanctioned judicial strength of 34 judges, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday recommended the Chief Justices of three High Courts for appointment to the apex court.

Quad’s IPMDA a proof of our commitment to a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific: Navy Chief

The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative, announced by the Quad grouping, is a testament to our commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said, stressing that building networks and partnerships would be instrumental in ensuring the security and stability of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On force modernisation, he said they were on track to be a 170 to 180 ships and submarines Navy by 2028.

Two teenagers go missing in Manipur, family members lodge complaint

Tension gripped some parts of Manipur as two teenage boys went missing from Imphal West district on Sunday. The two were identified as Avinash Maibam, 16, and Anthony Ningthoujam, 19, both residents of the Lamsang area.

States in Court against their Governors

A battery of non-BJP ruled States have approached the Supreme Court accusing their Governors of using a non-existent discretion to unreasonably delay the passing of crucial Bills into law. The Bills in limbo cover sectors such as public health, higher education, Lokayukta and cooperative societies.

Finalise ‘optimum’ policy to distribute sanitary napkins in schools: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre four weeks to finalise and place on record an “optimum” menstrual hygiene policy with focus on the distribution of sanitary napkins.

Ruling ‘Mahayuti’ parties reign supreme in Maharashtra gram panchayat election

The ruling tripartite ‘Mahayuti’ parties bested the Opposition three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra gram panchayat (GP) polls, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stating that the results were clear proof of the faith displayed by the State’s electorate in the ruling government.

Check smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar, get votes: Mizoram farmers

Manning a “check-gate” at Zamuang on northern Mizoram’s border with Assam for 12 hours in turns takes some quality time away from their areca nut plantations for Biakdika and four others. It is a small price to pay, they say, in the battle to protect their livelihoods from a threat smuggled in through the State’s southern and south-eastern border with Myanmar – dried areca nuts from Southeast Asia.

Blinken wraps up frantic Mideast tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a gruelling Middle East diplomatic tour on Monday in Turkey after only limited success in efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas.

World Cup 2023 | Afghanistan has made the cricket world sit up and take note

India on song has been the highlight of the tournament. England having failed miserably in its mission to defend the crown has been the nadir. But Afghanistan punching above its weight has been the real deal. That has been the story of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 so far.

