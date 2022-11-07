Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Supreme Court to pronounce EWS quota verdict on November 7

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit is scheduled to pronounce judgment on November 7 on the challenge to the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections [EWS] of the society but excludes the ‘poorest of poor’ among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes from its ambit.

Central government employees write to Cabinet Secretary, want scrapping of National Pension System

A federation of Central government employees’ unions has written to the Cabinet Secretary to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), stating that the National Pension System (NPS) is a disaster for retiring employees in their old age.

Centre issues alert on illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals

The Union government has issued an alert on the illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in India. Directors General of Police of States/Union Territories have been told to take appropriate action on the illegal immigrants who sneaked into the country along the Bangladesh border in West Bengal and settled across the country, police sources said on Sunday.

U.P. Government reiterates madrasa survey aims for the betterment of the Islamic institutions

As the deadline for the U.P. Government’s madrasa survey draws closer, the junior Minority Welfare Minister in the State government, Danish Azad Ansari reiterated the necessity for the survey. “All the hue and cry regarding the madrasa survey is far from reality and the Uttar Pradesh Government wants to provide better facilities to students studying in these Islamic institutions,” Mr. Ansari said. “The aim of the madrasa survey was to collect data so that better education and other required facilities could be provided to these Islamic institutions. Hence this survey was necessary. We are not going to take actions.”

30% of ‘enemy properties’ in Uttar Pradesh are illegally occupied, shows government data

As the Uttar Pradesh government gears up for a Statewide drive to clear encroachments of ‘enemy properties’ across the State, government data accessed by The Hindu shows that about 30% of such properties in the State are under illegal occupation.

Vision for urban transportation headlines mobility conference

Transportation bodies from Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Delhi bagged an award each for ‘Excellence in Urban Transport’ at the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo which concluded in Kochi on Sunday.

Have sought copy from EC of guv’s request for second opinion in office-of-profit case: Jharkhand CM

Amid a deepening political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said he has through his counsel sought a copy from the Election Commission (EC) of Governor Ramesh Bais’s request for a “second opinion” in an office-of-profit case.

At least nine wounded in Philadelphia shooting

At least nine persons were shot in Philadelphia on Saturday night, leaving two in critical condition, the police said. Multiple shooters exited a vehicle in the Kensington area of the Pennsylvania city and began shooting, firing about 40 shots, Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told a televised news briefing.

Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India

Twitter’s chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in “less than a month”, the microblogging platform’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk has said.