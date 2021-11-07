Morning digest | India’s daily COVID-19 cases hit 9-month low; October saw highest power shortage in over 5 years, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Daily new coronavirus cases in the country have dipped to a nine-month low, as have active coronavirus cases, according to an update from the Health Ministry on November 6.

India recorded a power supply shortage of 1,201 million units in October 2021 — the highest in 5.5 years — due to a crunch in coal stocks available with thermal plants. The shortage was mostly restricted to Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan.

China is strengthening connectivity and increasing its depth in Chumbi valley in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), close to India’s strategic and vulnerable Siliguri corridor, also called Chicken’s neck, according to official sources. Eastern Commander Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande recently termed Siliguri “sensitive”.

Arunachal Pradesh is planning to serve the country one of its most patriotic destinations on the 75th year of Independence — Kaho, a village on the China border. The State’s Department of Information, Public Relations and Printing has sent a 12-member team to Kaho in Anjaw district for filming a documentary on the village and its people.

India and France committed to closer cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through more intelligence sharing and expanding bilateral exercises in the maritime sphere, as National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne in Paris for the annual strategic dialogue, the Indian Embassy announced on Saturday.

One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) on November 6 evening, a civic official said.

England suffered their first defeat in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup but still qualified for the semifinals on the basis of a better net run rate, knocking out victors South Africa from the tournament here on Saturday.

Wearing a beaming smile and sunglasses under a helmet, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle seems to have played his last World Cup game and the big-hitting Jamaican is hoping to exit the international stage in front of his home fans.

Reacting sharply to a Pentagon report on security developments involving China, flagging the Asian giant’s “likely consideration” of overseas military bases in countries such as Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo accused the United States of widespread military occupation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave his permission to remove the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of banned outfits, succumbing to the hardline Islamists to end the deadly anti-government agitation.