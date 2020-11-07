Morning Digest: Biden on the cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania; GST dues to States could touch ₹7 lakh crore by 2022, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has secured leads in key battleground States of Georgia and Pennsylvania on November 6, according to U.S. media. Mr. Biden had been trailing Republican President Donald Trump in both States earlier

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Experts warn that a long journey lies ahead to implement distribution of fortified rice at government schools and anganwadi centres in 15 States as there is need to bring millers and snack manufacturers on board and improve quality control.

Last week, Nikita Tomar was shot dead by her schoolmate, Tausif, who was upset at her refusal to marry him. The case has not only put the spotlight on stalking, but has also led to a communal flare-up in Faridabad. Ashok Kumar reports on the distraught family of the victim and the politically connected family of the accused

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who are touring Jammu to conduct a meeting of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Friday took jibes at the Centre and at the critics of their alliance.

Father Stan Swamy, 83, on Friday filed an application before the special court seeking that he be allowed the use of a straw and sipper in Taloja Central Jail where he has been lodged as he cannot hold a glass due to Parkinson’s disease.

The gap between GST cess collections and the revenue shortfall faced by States for implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) could snowball to anywhere between ₹5 lakh crore to ₹7 lakh crore by June 2022 from the ₹2.35 lakh crore estimated for this year, the Fifteenth Finance Commission is learnt to have projected in its report.

Assam will go for a fresh exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) after the 2021 State polls if the Supreme Court gives the nod, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

An outstanding all-round bowling effort, followed by Kane Williamson’s masterly unbeaten 50 (44b, 2x4, 2x6), ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad continued its winning run, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.