Morning Digest | Duty cuts helped curtail edible oil prices, says Centre; India beats Scotland in T20 World Cup to keep semis hope alive, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The prices of most major cooking oils dropped about ₹5-10 a litre in Delhi and as much as ₹20 in some other cities in the run-up to Diwali, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday, giving credit to the stabilisation of global prices as well as measures such as duty cuts and stock limits. However, the national average retail prices for cooking oils showed little change, and mustard oil, which is only produced domestically, continued to see rising prices.

More than six months after the government announced it would fast-track clearances for foreign COVID-19 vaccines to India, “facilitate quicker access” and “encourage imports”, indemnity issues are still holding up the import of all American vaccines to India, including Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson (J&J) and Moderna.

The cruise drugs case allegedly involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been transferred from the Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to a special team of its Delhi headquarters for further probe.

Pollution from stubble burning significantly reduced lung function and was particularly harmful to women in rural Punjab, says one of the largest studies of its kind in India, correlating the effect of air pollution on health.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders faced the ire of farmers in Haryana in separate incidents on Friday. While farmers protesting against the agricultural laws broke the windscreen of the car of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jhangra in Hisar, 30-odd party leaders, including a former Minister, were held hostage inside a temple in Rohtak for several hours.

U.S. employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, offering more evidence that economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 5,31,000 jobs last month, the Labour Department said in its closely- watched employment report on Friday.

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia’s government will “collaborate and join forces”, they said in a statement on Friday, announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital.

The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Thousands of young people marched through the streets of Glasgow on Friday to protest a lack of climate action with a clear message to negotiators at the COP26 summit: “If not now, when?”

Two days of demonstrations are planned to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency already swamping countries across the world.

Virat Kohli couldn’t have asked for a better occasion than his birthday to win the first toss of the ICC T20 World Cup. And the Men in Blue, consisting of three spinners for the first time in the tournament, gave its captain a fitting gift as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in its penultimate Super-12 match on Thursday night.

Glenn Philips and Jimmy Neesham's game changing partnership on a tricky surface helped New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs in a Super 12 game here on Friday and stay on course for a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup.

Courtesy some late-hitting by Phillips (39 not out off 21 balls) and Neesham (35 not out off 23 balls), New Zealand posted 163 for four and then restricted the opposition to 111/7 to complete a convincing win.

The annual growth rate of the technical textiles sector in the country should be in the 15%-20% range in the next five years, from the current 8%, said Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal.