November 05, 2023 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

Free ration scheme to be extended for five more years: PM

The Union government’s scheme to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains per month to 81 crore Indians will be extended for another five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing a poll rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Mr. Modi said that the free ration scheme, slated to end this December, would get an extension.

Overall air quality in Delhi-NCR improving, CAQM report tells SC

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has given a cheery report to the Supreme Court of targets for a substantial reduction in incidents of paddy stubble burning for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in 2023 even as the national capital is smothered in acrid vapour.

German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers and flights were cancelled on November 4 night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, the German news agency DPA reported.

Chhattisgarh showdown: If poverty the only caste, why does Modi call himself OBC, asks Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s take on caste politics, and asked why Mr. Modi asserted his own Other Backward Classes (O BC) identity repeatedly if by his own admission “poverty was the biggest caste’.

BJP accuses of Bhupesh Baghel of receiving hawala money for campaign

The BJP launched a sharp attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, accusing him of having received hawala money as a kickback from illegal betting operators in order to fund the Congress campaign for the State’s upcoming Assembly election.

BJP misusing Central agencies in poll-bound States, EC should intervene to ensure a level playing field: Congress

The Congress on Saturday urged the Election Commission to intervene to ensure a level playing field in Chhattisgarh as the Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it was probing allegations that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had received money from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

Video of tribal man who was found dead on July 2 emerges in Manipur

A video of a 31-year-old tribal man, which was made shortly before he was beheaded and set ablaze on the boundary of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur on July 2, emerged on social media on Saturday.

Onion price spike is partly due to manipulation by traders: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Ahead of the festival season and Assembly elections in five States, the rising prices of several essential items are creating a headache for BJP-ruled governments. For instance, onion prices, according to government data, are more than double last year’s rates. The Centre has taken several steps to combat this, including export curbs on onions, foodgrains and sugar.

‘Enemy property’ Butler Palace to turn into a tourist haven

Lucknow’s once-grand three-storeyed Butler Palace, left deserted and in darkness for many decades, will soon see a facelift. Some locals believe the palace, built on the banks of the Gomti river almost a century ago, in a mix of Rajasthani and Indo-Mughal styles, is ‘haunted’. Neighbours say the palace has been stripped of its brass and other sellable parts by drug and alcohol addicts, though the police deny this.

Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid

Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SA | It’s unstoppable force versus immovable object

As old yellow taxis with their ‘no refusal’ signage rumbled on roads around the iconic Eden Gardens, the South Africans trained inside a venue where they have a historic connect. During the post-apartheid era, India welcomed back South Africa into the cricketing fold and on November 10, 1991, Clive Rice’s men tussled with the Men in Blue.